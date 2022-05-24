Double fatal crash closes central Las Vegas thoroughfare

A vehicle crash early Tuesday has killed two people and closed a central Las Vegas thoroughfare.

A vehicle crash early Tuesday has killed two people and closed a central Las Vegas thoroughfare. (Glenn Put / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle crash early Tuesday has killed two people and closed a central Las Vegas thoroughfare.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the crash took place near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

“Jones Boulevard closed in both directions from Flamingo Road to Viking Road,” the RTC said in a tweet.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon later said at 5:16 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Jones and Saddle Avenue for the single-vehicle wreck.

“One occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene and another occupant was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Gordon said.

Evidence at the scene indicated it was a high speed crash. Debris could be seen throughout the road on Jones Boulevard.

A vehicle traveled through a brick barrier and median fence, coming to rest in a parking lot.

The parking lot where the vehicle came to rest is immediately adjacent to the St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church and on the same block as a post office on Jones.

Las Vegan Davelyn Silva said she usually frequents the area to check on some residents she knows who live in the area, but she wasn’t able to access their homes because of the crash.

“It’s very sad,” Silva said as she stood across from the crash scene. “Very sad.”

A manager at the Chickpeas Mediterranean Cafe said the business was without power, preventing them from fulfilling a breakfast catering order.

Multiple officers were at the scene and the intersection is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.