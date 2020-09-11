64°F
Driver killed in wrong-way crash at US 95, Russell Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 4:45 am
 
Updated September 11, 2020 - 4:49 am

An individual was killed in a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas early Friday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that the crash “involved a wrong way driver.” The crash unfolded in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 near Russell Road. Details of the crash were tweeted out just prior to 4 a.m.

All northbound lanes were closed as of 4:30 a.m.

Further details about the crash were not released but the Highway Patrol advised motorists to “expect major delays and avoid the area.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

