Driver killed in wrong-way crash at US 95, Russell Road

An individual was killed in a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas early Friday.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers at the scene of a fatal wrong-way crash on the U.S. 95 at Russell Road in the southeast valley on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (RTC Fast camera)

An individual was killed in a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas early Friday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that the crash “involved a wrong way driver.” The crash unfolded in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 near Russell Road. Details of the crash were tweeted out just prior to 4 a.m.

All northbound lanes were closed as of 4:30 a.m.

Further details about the crash were not released but the Highway Patrol advised motorists to “expect major delays and avoid the area.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.