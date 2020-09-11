Driver killed in wrong-way crash at US 95, Russell Road
An individual was killed in a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas early Friday.
The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that the crash “involved a wrong way driver.” The crash unfolded in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 near Russell Road. Details of the crash were tweeted out just prior to 4 a.m.
All northbound lanes were closed as of 4:30 a.m.
Further details about the crash were not released but the Highway Patrol advised motorists to “expect major delays and avoid the area.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
