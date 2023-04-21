First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed

Artist renderings give a first look at the high-speed train station that Brightline West plans to build on Las Vegas Boulevard.

An artist rendering shows what Brightline West's planned Las Vegas high-speed train station will look like. The facility is expected to be built on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond roads. (Brightline West)

Brightline West gave a first look at the high-speed train station it plans to build in Las Vegas.

A series of images provided Friday to the Review-Journal by Brightline depict the planned station set to be located on Las Vegas Boulevard between Blue Diamond and Warm Springs roads.

The station would be built on 110 acres of land that the company owns, with only about 33 acres of the acreage needed for the station itself.

“There’s plenty of room for additional transit oriented development,” Brightline spokesman Ben Porritt said during a virtual presentation Friday.

Site plans from 2020, when the project was approved by Clark County, call for the project to encompass 273,000 square feet of land. The station is expected to be two stories tall, with a seven-story parking garage.

The first floor includes plans to feature a self-ticketing area, departure lobby, retail and office space, and a baggage claim area. The second floor would feature retail and office space, a passenger waiting area and a security office.

Outdoor drinking and dining options were also highlighted in the plans.

Brightline’s portion is just part of the 300-plus acres available on the site. Oak View Group is also planning a $3 billion resort and NBA-ready arena project to the south of the station. Brightline’s parent company, Fortress Investment Group, could also potentially build an MLS stadium to the north of the station on the site.

Plans call for work on the rail line to begin sometime in the next year, with hopes of operations beginning sometime in 2027.

