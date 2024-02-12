46°F
Flying out of Las Vegas after Super Bowl? Expect heavy traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 9:29 am
 
Travelers make their way through Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in ...
Travelers make their way through Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials at Harry Reid International Airport cautioned travelers Monday morning to be prepared to hurry up and wait.

Thousands are leaving Las Vegas after Sunday’s Super Bowl, won by the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s the morning after #SuperBowl and the traffic is bumper to bumper on airport roadways and up to the departures curb,” the airport said on its X account. “If you’re flying out of LAS today make sure to allow plenty of time to get here.”

Officials had estimated 330,000 people would be in Las Vegas for the city’s first Super Bowl.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

