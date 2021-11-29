Futuristic Strip pedestrian bridge could cost $40M

A futuristic circular pedestrian bridge set to be built over the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

A futuristic circular pedestrian bridge set to be built over the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The project could cost as much as $40 million, according to the city of Las Vegas, but the projected price tag could decrease depending on pricing tied to supply costs at the time of construction, the city reported in a blog post. In 2019, the city estimated the project, which is a collaboration with Clark County and the Regional Transportation Commission, would cost $27.5 million.

The city reported that between 70,000 and 85,000 vehicles travel through the intersection daily, while thousands of pedestrians cross the four corners.

Between 2009 and 2018, there were 595 crashes at the intersection resulting in 326 injuries and two deaths, according to the city.

The Las Vegas City Council could award Prime Design Services the design contract for the project at Wednesday’s meeting, a a contract worth $1.47 million.

The project’s design is expected to be finalized by the end of next year with contractor bidding on the project planned to occur in the beginning in 2023.

Although the pedestrian bridge will bring a much-needed safety element for pedestrians at the intersection, it means another round of construction. The area near the north end of the Strip has seen other road improvement projects on both sides of the intersection.

“Yes, it will eventually mean more construction for the area, but the safety for all outweighs the frustration of more traffic cones and closures,” the city’s blog post read.

