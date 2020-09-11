Impairment suspected in deadly wrong-way crash in southeast Las Vegas

A wrong-way driver caused a crash that killed a woman early Friday on U.S. Highway 95 near Russell Road.

A wrong-way driver caused a crash that killed a woman early Friday on U.S. Highway 95 in southeast Las Vegas.

A man driving a Hummer H2 was traveling in the wrong direction on the highway when it slammed into a car near Russell Road, killing the female driver, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said. The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m.

“The Hummer H2 was traveling counter flow to traffic, traveling southbound in the northbound travel lane,” Smaka said. “It struck a silver Nissan Sentra. The female driver of the Nissan Sentra has been pronounced deceased.”

Smaka said the male driver of the Hummer was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

“He has subsequently been taken into custody by NHP on suspicion of driving while impaired,” Smaka said.

The crash was expected to cause major traffic problems Friday. Smaka said the highway would probably remain closed into the morning rush hour.

All lanes were reopened about 9 a.m.

Several crashes in past 18 months

There have been a slew of wrong-way fatal crashes in Las Vegas in the last 18 months. A man was killed in late August in a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway in the west valley, and multiple wrong-way crashes have been reported in Southern Nevada. In 2019, a string of wrong-way crashes throughout the valley killed seven people.

“These early morning hours, late night hours, we are in a destination city where people have access 24/7 to alcohol and marijuana,” Smaka said. “With impaired driving we tend to have (wrong-way crashes).”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jannelle Calderon contributed to this report.