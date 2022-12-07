Las Vegas street set to be renamed after Liberace

Legendary Las Vegas performer Liberace will have a street named after him over three decades after his death.

Liberace performing. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Karen Avenue between Maryland Parkway and Joe W. Brown Driver is set to be renamed Liberace Avenue, Clark County announced. (Courtesy of Clark County)

Liberace hanging above his birthday cake in front of the Sahara on May 16, 1967. The publicity photo was recorded by the Las Vegas News Bureau and shared with publications across the nation. His birthday cake was so massive, he had to hang suspended above it in order to cut the cake, which was shared with tourists passing by.

Legendary Las Vegas performer Liberace will have a street named after him more than three decades after his death.

Karen Avenue between Maryland Parkway and Joe W. Brown Driver is set to be renamed Liberace Avenue, Clark County announced Wednesday.

“It’s been 35 years since Liberace passed away,” County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, in whose district the street is located, said in a statement. “This recognition is long past due. Liberace was an incredible pianist and a spectacular showman. He ruled the Las Vegas Strip for four-plus decades and at the height of his fame was the highest-paid entertainer in the world. His impact on Las Vegas and the entertainment industry generally is unquestionable and this is just one small way to acknowledge his contributions.”

The Clark County Planning Commission voted unanimously to rename the street. The name change will become effective Dec. 14 unless the matter is appealed to the Clark County Commission.

The changeover will occur in two phases, with the first including the stretch between Maryland Parkway and Joe W. Brown. The second phase, which will be brought forward to the Clark County Commission at a later date, includes an extension from Joe W. Brown to Paradise Road.

It’s hoped that attaching the famous name to the street could have an economic impact on Commercial Center and The Historic Commercial Center District, which is located along the route.

“During his tenure on the Strip, Liberace’s show was must-see entertainment,” Commissioner Ross Miller said in a statement. “He was ahead of his time with Las Vegas’s first residency. And in 1972, the Las Vegas Hilton paid him $300,000 weekly to perform, the top salary at that time. It reflected his popularity and enduring appeal.”

