Man dies after colliding with block wall near Strip

The man exited the car after the crash and ran a short distance before collapsing, police said.

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Saturday night after police said he collided with a block wall near the Strip.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that the crash occurred around 10:04 p.m. Saturday on Joe W. Brown Drive north of East Desert Inn Road, which is near the Las Vegas Country Club.

The man, who was driving a 2010 Ford Focus, drove off the road, entered the sidewalk and struck a large cement landscape planter before hitting the wall, according to witnesses, evidence at the scene and crash video, police said.

Police said the 2010 Ford Focus was stolen the previous day, according to an on-scene police investigation.

The man exited the car and ran a short distance before collapsing. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s Trauma unit in critical condition, but died from his injuries shortly after arriving, police said.

The death marked the 105th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The collision remains under investigation. The man involved in the crash has not been identified, but was described by police as being in his twenties.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com