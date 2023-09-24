Man struck by truck on I-15, highway closed

A fatal crash on northbound Interstate 15 after Washington Avenue Sunday morning left the freeway closed at D Street Sunday afternoon.

Investigators work the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Investigators work the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Investigators work the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Investigators work the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Interstate 15 northbound near Washington Avenue at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Interstate 15 was closed near Lake Mead Boulevard Sunday afternoon after a crash was reported at 11:46 a.m. (CCTV)

A fatal crash left a pedestrian dead Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 11:46 a.m. on Sunday after a commercial fuel truck struck a pedestrian walking in the far right lane, according to Nevada State Police Trooper Ricardo Cecena.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, Cecena said. The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

I-15 northbound near Lake Mead Boulevard is closed Sunday afternoon, and all traffic is being diverted to Washington Avenue, Cecena said. U.S. 95 north to I-15 north is also closed.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the on ramp from Washington Avenue to I-15 northbound was also closed Sunday afternoon due to the crash.

“We want to thank the public for their patience while we conduct our investigation,” Cecena said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com