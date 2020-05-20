Monthlong road project to begin on Tropicana bridge over I-15

A nearly monthlong road project on the Tropicana Avenue bridge over Interstate 15 will kick off next week.

The Interstate 15, Tropicana Avenue interchange, seen here on Jan. 31, 2019, is set for a $200 million upgrade. Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2021 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Repair work will begin Monday and continue until June 22. Work will take place Sunday nights through Friday mornings, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The nearly $200,000 project is being carried out because of several high-load crashes that left the underside of the concrete structure damaged.

Motorists should anticipate intermittent nightly lane restrictions along northbound and southbound I-15 between Russell and Flamingo roads. There will be only one closure per night and freeway ramps will not be affected.

The bridge was built in the 1960s and has a low clearance height of 15 feet, 10 inches, making it susceptible to collisions from big rigs and trucks with tall loads.

The bridge will be completely reconstructed as part of the planned $200 million I-15 Tropicana Avenue Project, tentatively scheduled to break ground in late 2021.

The project’s scope includes I-15 between Russell and Flamingo roads and Tropicana between Las Vegas Boulevard and Valley View Boulevard. The area serves as a gateway to the Strip, T-Mobile Arena and the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium under construction for the Raiders.

The project calls for reconstructing the interchange, giving it a diamond on-ramp and offramp configuration and a flyover at Tropicana. Dean Martin Drive will be reconfigured to go underneath the Tropicana freeway ramps, eliminating a traffic light at the intersection near the In-N-Out restaurant.

Circular roads will be in place to maintain access to the northwest and southwest quadrants.

The sidewalks on Tropicana over I-15 will be widened from 5 feet to 10 feet, and a new pedestrian walkway will be constructed from the north side of Tropicana down to Frank Sinatra Drive, opening up a new access point to T-Mobile.

