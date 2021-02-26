54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Officials highlight traffic safety ahead of schools reopening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2021 - 9:50 am
 
A Clark County commissioner and school officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday ...
A Clark County commissioner and school officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday morning to raise awareness of traffic safety laws in school zones as schools prepare to reopen to younger students on Monday. (Review-Journal file photo)

A Clark County commissioner and school officials held a news conference Friday morning to raise awareness of traffic safety laws in school zones as schools prepare to reopen to younger students on Monday.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, School Board Trustee Lisa Guzman and Superintendent Jesus Jara attended the event alongside Zero Fatalities Program Manager Andrew Bennett, and representatives from district and Metro police.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
2
McCarran Airport name change backed by air traffic controllers
McCarran Airport name change backed by air traffic controllers
3
LETTER: A bleak future under Joe Biden
LETTER: A bleak future under Joe Biden
4
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
5
Raiders not likely to pursue Russell Wilson in trade
Raiders not likely to pursue Russell Wilson in trade
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.