Traffic

‘Pave-a-thon’ to restrict Sunset Road traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2023 - 9:30 am
 
Updated September 22, 2023 - 9:39 am
For those looking to avoid road restrictions either involving Formula One or Life Is Beautiful this weekend, don’t choose Sunset Road as an alternative.

Sunset Road east of Valley View Boulevard will be the subject of a “pave-a-thon” this weekend as it is repaved following storm drain improvements there, according to a Clark County news release.

Westbound Sunset will be closed at Polaris starting at 9 p.m. Friday. Traffic will be detoured around the work area.

Eastbound Sunset will be restricted to one lane, which will remain in place through noon Sunday.

Tropicana closure at I-15

Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15 will be temporarily closed on Monday night., according to a Nevada Department of Transportation release.

This closure is necessary for cable removal, temporary signal installation, and refreshing the markings in the temporary diverging diamond interchange. It will begin at 9 p.m. Monday and will end by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

During this period, Tropicana will be inaccessible between Dean Martin Drive and New York-New York. Also, the northbound I-15 offramp to east- and westbound Tropicana, as well as the Tropicana onramp to southbound I-15, also will be closed to motorists.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

