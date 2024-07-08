Police identifiy man killed in U.S. 95 crash northwest of Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol have identified the man killed in a crash northwest of Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 95 last week.

Highway Patrol said 38-year-old Miles Collins of Las Vegas was killed Tuesday on southbound U.S. 95 after police said he drove a Toyota Tundra into a dirt center median and overcorrected, which caused the car to rotate and travel across all travel lanes.

The Tundra entered the dirt outside shoulder on the right side of the highway and overturned. Collins was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene, and was the 47th fatality in Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command’s jurisdiction this year.

