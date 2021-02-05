Portion of Oso Blanca Road closing in northwest Las Vegas

A 1-mile stretch of Oso Blanca Road is set to be closed for three years due to the ongoing Centennial Bowl project in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

An artist rendering of what the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange will look like when complete in 2024. (Courtesy: NDOT)

A 1-mile stretch of Oso Blanca Road is set to be closed for three years due to the ongoing Centennial Bowl project in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Oso Blanca from the 215 Beltway to just south of Deer Springs Way will shut to traffic at 9 p.m. Sunday and remain closed for up to three years in order for the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl project to finish, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

When reopened, Oso Blanca will be wider and realigned to provide direct access to Centennial Center Boulevard.

Plans also call for eastbound 215 access being updated, introducing new one-way slip ramps to and from Sky Pointe Drive. A new multi-use trail for cyclists and pedestrians is also included in the project.

Specific detour information can be found by visiting www.s95nw.com.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.