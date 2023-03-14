Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday

With President Joe Biden set to make a stop on Las Vegas starting Tuesday evening, motorists should brace for major traffic impacts.

The Metropolitan Police Department Monday tweeted that significant road impacts should be expected as Biden visits the area to discuss prescription drug prices Wednesday.

“Expect significant disruptions to your evening commute Tuesday as the President of the United States is scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas,” the Police Department’s tweet reads.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, hard closures are expected for the following roads:

— The Harry Reid International Airport Connector

— The 215 beltway westbound

— Interstate 15 northbound between the 215 and U.S. Highway 95

— U.S. 95 northbound between the Spaghetti Bowl and Summerlin Parkway

— Summerlin Parkway in both directions

Then between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday hard closures are expected for the following roads:

— Summerlin Parkway to U.S. 95

— I-15 southbound in the Resort Corridor

Wednesday also will also see road impacts including rolling hard closures.

Between 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday hard closures are expected for the following roads:

— Maryland Parkway from Tropicana Avenue to Russell Road

— The Airport Connector

