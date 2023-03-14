71°F
Traffic

Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2023 - 6:13 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One for a trip to San Diego on Monday, Marc ...
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One for a trip to San Diego on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

With President Joe Biden set to make a stop in Las Vegas starting Tuesday, motorists should brace for major traffic disruptions across the valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department Monday tweeted that significant road impacts should be expected as Biden visits the area to discuss prescription drug prices Wednesday.

“Expect significant disruptions to your evening commute Tuesday as the President of the United States is scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas,” the Police Department’s tweet reads.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, hard closures are expected for the following roads:

— The Harry Reid International Airport Connector

— The 215 beltway westbound

— Interstate 15 northbound between the 215 and U.S. Highway 95

— U.S. 95 northbound between the Spaghetti Bowl and Summerlin Parkway

— Summerlin Parkway in both directions

Then between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday hard closures are expected for the following roads:

— Summerlin Parkway to U.S. 95

— I-15 southbound in the Resort Corridor

Wednesday also will also see road impacts including rolling hard closures.

Between 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday hard closures are expected for the following roads:

— Maryland Parkway from Tropicana Avenue to Russell Road

— The Airport Connector

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

