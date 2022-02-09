65°F
RTC buses to operate at reduced frequency in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2022 - 9:55 am
 
Updated February 9, 2022 - 9:55 am
A Route 113 Regional Transportation Commission bus drives along Las Vegas Boulevard en route to ...
A Route 113 Regional Transportation Commission bus drives along Las Vegas Boulevard en route to the RTC Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Those who ride the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus in the Las Vegas Valley can expect their daily weekday commutes to take a bit longer.

As the RTC deals with an ongoing labor shortage and COVID-19 related issues, the agency announced Tuesday night it will be running a Saturday schedule Monday-Friday beginning Feb. 22, until further notice.

“At the RTC, providing safe and reliable transit to our customers is our number one priority. As we continue to navigate the impacts of ongoing global labor shortages and COVID-19, we recognize that current service delays are negatively impacting many of our riders, and we sincerely apologize for the disruptions,” Francis Julien, RTC deputy CEO said in a statement. “By transitioning our system to a Saturday schedule on weekdays, we are able to greatly reduce delayed or missed trips, ensuring that riders who utilize transit services for work, school, medical appointments and more, experience greater reliability. We thank you for your patience as we work to ensure our community remains connected.”

The RTC further stated it was looking out for the health of its drivers and is in the process of training new drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

