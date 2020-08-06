Seen in 702: Nevada appears not to be fond of California nor its drivers

NDOT is appealing to the creative side of Nevadans to come up with messages emphasizing safety on the state’s highways and interstates.

The Nevada Department of Transportation needs your ideas to make drivers smile, think and focus on the road and will display winning submissions on its nearly 400 electronic freeway signs to make motorists take notice. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Save for the occasional wildfire or defending one’s right to fight to breathe freely while standing in 110-degree weather, there has not been too much to see in the 702 lately.

The grind, or lack thereof, can get to more than a few people, especially with the stretch of triple-degree heat we have experienced.

However, there is innovation out there. The neighborhood Big Lots has turned its lemons into lemonade.

For instance, here are some throw pillows to remind people of their situation.

The home of cereals you forgot existed also redesigned its register area, giving consumers an extended chance to impulse buy.

So much for the opening act. Turning to the main feature, the Nevada Department of Transportation is appealing to the creative side of Nevadans to come up with messages emphasizing safety on the state’s highways and interstates.

Some of the RJ social media users have thrown their attempts out there. Hopefully, they can refine them and submit them to NDOT since it won’t count here. Remember to submit your idea here, following the listed guidelines.

But even with the small sample size, drivers in Nevada are united over one belief: They do not like California.

The Golden State entries

Daniel Dejak: Go back to california

Matt Croswell: “Go Home Californian”

Edwin Smith: DONT DRIVE LIKE A CALIFORNIAN

The speedy entries

Doreen Lornzo: It’s a highway NOT a racetrack!

David Blakeman: U really think they gonna read this and do it. Every day here in Vegas is like the Indy 500.

The good, straightforward entries

Tricia Lynnee says, “Quit being so selfish. Drive like you care for yourself and the neighbor next to you. We are all in this together.”

David Torrez: “If it stears (sic) it clears” pull off the road for minor fender benders and keep traffic flowing. Would make much more difference than click it or ticket.

Maureen Timmermans: Maybe it would be safer to not be reading so many signs. Distracted Driving?

Mark Novitch: How about “Time traffic lights like your kids lives depend on it”.

And our entries via Twitter

Bryan Fox Jr. (@BryanfoxJr): A clever message isn’t going to make people drive safer. They either care already or they don’t. Just put the damn travel times on the freeway marquees.

Speaks Freely (@SpeaksFreely13): Why not have it read. STOP RUNNING RED LIGHTS AND AROP (sic) DEINKING (sic) N DRIVING!!

You are encouraged to come up with your own message for the commuting masses. Send them to NDOT. But as suggested by past Seen in 702 contributor Dennis Rudner, I will offer this entry:

NDOT Haiku

Check all your mirrors

The Nevada life you save

Might just be your own

The middle line is beyond the contest’s parameters, but we have all month to submit. Get writing!

