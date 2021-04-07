67°F
Spaghetti Bowl ramp closure to impact downtown traffic this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2021 - 9:40 am
 
Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 as some vehicles take the Casino Center Boulevard offramp i ...
Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 as some vehicles take the Casino Center Boulevard offramp in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If your travel plans include the downtown Las Vegas area this weekend, prepare for possible traffic impacts due to a Spaghetti Bowl closure.

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound ramp to Interstate 15 northbound will close to traffic from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The temporary weekend closure is needed for crews to make bridge deck repairs to the ramp, according to NDOT spokesman Tony Illia.

If plans call for you to travel through the affected area, plan for possible delays or seek an alternate route.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

