Treasure Island renames street after long-running Cirque du Soleil show

Mystère’s Red Bird perches on top of the “Mystère Dreams Ave” sign along the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Courtesy of Treasure Island and Cirque du Soleil)

“Sirens of TI” at Treasure Island has been missing from the Las Vegas Strip for over a decade. Now, one of the final references to it is gone too.

Siren’s Cove Boulevard, the main entrance road to TI, was officially renamed to Mystère Dreams Avenue on Monday in honor of Cirque du Soleil’s production”Mystère” — the longest-running show on the Strip with 14,000 shows since 1993 and one of the first Cirque shows to return post-COVID.

The name change was proposed back in April by TI’s owner Phil Ruffin to honor the show, but first needed approval from Clark County.

One unique feature of the new sign is that it’s now one of the only street signs in Las Vegas to have an accent symbol over the “e,” the Review-Journal reported in April.

This isn’t the first time the street has changed names. Before becoming Siren’s Cove, the street was named Buccaneer Bay Boulevard for the hotel-casino’s pirate-themed show on the Strip, which ran from 1993 to 2003.

Mike Newquist, president of the Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division for Cirque du Soleil, said at the street’s unveiling that the sign is “a testament to the show’s enduring influence.”

“We sincerely appreciate our partners at Treasure Island for their continued support over the years and look forward to many more.”

