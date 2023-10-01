63°F
Traffic

Two dead in fiery west Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2023 - 12:49 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died in a fiery single vehicle crash Saturday night in west Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Upland Boulevard. A vehicle rolled over and caught fire, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Donald Roberts.

He said roads would be closed in the area for several hours.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

