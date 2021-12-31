What you need to know before celebrating New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

Roads leading into the resort corridor will be closed to vehicle traffic on New Year’s Eve, and some items will be prohibited.

Ahead of an expected 300,000 revelers ringing in the New Year in Las Vegas, roads leading into the resort corridor will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the following Interstate 15 freeway ramps and surface streets beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday:

— I-15 north ramp to Tropicana Avenue, south of Russell Road.

— I-15 north collector distributor road to Tropicana and Frank Sinatra Drive.

— I-15 south ramp to Tropicana westbound and eastbound.

— I-15 north ramp to Flamingo Road eastbound and westbound.

— I-15 south ramp to Flamingo eastbound and westbound.

— Tropicana eastbound at Dean Martin Drive.

— Flamingo eastbound at Valley View Boulevard.

— Hotel Rio Drive west at Dean Martin.

The Metropolitan Police Department expects the Strip to be completely closed to vehicle traffic by 8 p.m. between Spring Mountain Road and Mandalay Bay Road.

Eight hotel-casinos are scheduled to participate in an eight-minute fireworks show at midnight.

Travel around the resort corridor will be possible with a pair of neighboring surface streets remaining open on New Year’s Eve. Frank Sinatra Drive, west of the Strip, and Koval Lane, east of Las Vegas Boulevard, will stay open to traffic. Both offer north-south travel options around the Strip.

“We do want to remind drivers to use extreme caution while driving anywhere in the resort corridor Friday night and Saturday morning and to expect their normal routes could be closed or significantly clogged by additional traffic,” said Justin Hopkins, NDOT spokesman. “We also recommend drivers use Waze to plan the most efficient routes, to never drive after consuming drugs or alcohol, and to utilize designated drivers, ride-shares, taxis or public transportation.”

Revelers also should take note that backpacks, large bags, strollers, coolers and glass bottles are not permitted on the Strip.

New Year’s Eve road closures on Fremont Street downtown began at 5 a.m. Thursday and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Major closures in the downtown area include Fremont Street between Las Vegas Boulevard and Sixth Street.

Road closures downtown to allow for controlled access to the Fremont Street Experience started at 2 p.m. Thursday and run through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Those include Fourth Street and Casino Center Boulevard between Carson and Ogden avenues.

Transportation options

The Las Vegas Monorail will be the only motorized method of transportation operating along the Strip on New Year’s Eve and will be continuously open for 44 hours from 7 a.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Locals can buy $1 single-ride tickets at customer service booths located at every station (except the Las Vegas Convention Center) from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday with proof of Nevada ID.

Tickets for out-of-town visitors are $5 for a single ride. Unlimited-ride passes are available for one-day, two-day and three-day options starting at $13.

Face masks are required to be worn while riding the monorail, with social distancing suggested and hand sanitizer available at each station. Strollers, backpacks and glass bottles are not permitted on the monorail.

The monorail features seven stations with five of those serving the Strip area including: MGM Grand, Bally’s/Paris, Flamingo/Caesars Palace, Harrah’s/The LINQ and the Sahara Las Vegas.

Two more stations are located at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Westgate Resort.

The Regional Transportation Commission’s bus transit system will operate on a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Eve.

Free rides will be offered on all routes from 6 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday. The free rides include transit service on major streets throughout the valley, with direct access to and from the Strip.

Masks are required on all RTC buses and in all RTC facilities.

Those looking to hail a ride on Lyft can save some money off their fare New Year’s Eve. The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is offering $15,000 in free ride credits.

Riders can use the code RIDESMART2022 to receive $10 off a one-way ride.

