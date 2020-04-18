Volunteers form task force, create more than 1,000 masks

When Carrie Carter Cooper realized the tremendous need for face masks in Las Vegas, she determined that the resources she had through the Las Vegas Fashion Council could make a difference.

Fashion Council launches mask initiative

When Carrie Carter Cooper realized the tremendous need for face masks in Las Vegas, she realized that the resources she had through the nonprofit Las Vegas Fashion Council could make a difference.

“I decided to start the initiative because I saw the huge need for masks for heath care workers, seniors, food distribution workers, grocery store clerks and the homeless, and decided to reach out to the community,” says Cooper, the president of the council. “I was looking for members in the community who were designers or could sew and any volunteers I could get on board.”

The council launched a Mask Task Force and put out a call to people with experience in the apparel industry, uniform companies, manufacturing companies, hotel entertainment wardrobe departments, designers and seamstresses. The council then began coordinating between those who could contribute money, donate materials or sew, and with organizations needing face masks.

Cooper estimates that the volunteer group has grown to more than 100 members, including help from groups such as the Clark County Medical Society, which is offering to sanitize masks for reuse.

“We’ve made a couple thousands masks at this point,” says Cooper. “They’re all made by hand. Which is pretty special that people are donating their time in this way.”

The task force still needs volunteers who can sew or help deliver new masks. Go to lasvegasfashioncouncil.com/mask-task-force to volunteer or for instructions on printable sewing patterns.

Free roadside assistance for health care workers

AAA Nevada today announced a new initiative offering free roadside assistance to first responders and health care workers, to help “get these heroes back on the road so they can save lives and keep the community safe.”

They do not need to be a member of AAA. First responders and health care workers can call 1-800-AAA-HELP if they need roadside assistance. The offer is valid through the end of May. AAA Roadside Assistance operates as an essential service during shelter-in-place orders, and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

VGK partner to donate hard-to-find items

Vegas Golden Knights’ partner Lifeguard Supplies announced its second event to help Las Vegas valley residents buy hard-to-find household items at reduced prices.

The company has added toilet paper, paper towels, tissue, hand sanitizer and a few other items for valley residents to the website, lifeguard4nv.com, and will donate 20 percent of all profits to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The foundation will then support the United Way of Southern Nevada in their efforts to assist Nevadans experiencing hardships related to COVID-19.

Orders placed through Sunday can be picked up outside City National Arena on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff volunteers from the Vegas Golden Knights and Lifeguard Supplies will assist in the pick-up. Lifeguard Supplies also will donate two rolls of toilet paper to United Way of Southern Nevada with every purchase.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.