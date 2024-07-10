89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

120 again? Wednesday Las Vegas heat expected to be oppressive

Daily highs expected to remain in upper 110s into weekend
A heat wave across the Western U.S. as a few more days to run, according to the National Weathe ...
A heat wave across the Western U.S. as a few more days to run, according to the National Weather Service, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures that have reached 120 in Las Vegas. People cool off in misters along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
More Stories
Tourists line up to take photographs at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign ...
Another day, another record: Las Vegas hits 119 as heat wave continues
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron ...
When heat turns deadly: A guide to official advisories, warnings
Buddy Willer of Las Vegas uses a wet towel to cool himself at Lorenzi Park on a sunny and hot M ...
‘It’s a dry heat’: How the heat index shows how hot it feels outside
After a ‘cool’ day, Las Vegas heat expected to go on and on
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

A carbon copy of Tuesday’s 119-degree weather is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, if not a bit hotter.

A high of 119 is forecast as a record heat spell scorches the West with a high heat dome barely moving.

“It will be as hot as today if not possibly a degree hotter,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair, adding that the chance of another 120 was 16 percent.

The Tuesday high was only a degree below the all-time record of 120 on Sunday, and tied the record for four straight days at 115 or hotter and marked a full week with highs of at least 110.

Such a streak of 10 days has happened twice in recorded Las Vegas weather history (since 1937), June 17-26, 1962, and last year, July 14-23.

Thursday (118 forecast) and Friday (117) will be nearly as hot, says the weather service forecast.

Monsoon chances

Then some relief, albeit limited, may arrive.

“The high pressure should move to the Four Corners area by Saturday and that will allow a southeast flow to bring some monsoonal conditions from Mexico across Arizona and into Southern Nevada,” Adair said.

The Las Vegas Valley will have a 10 to 15 percent chance of moisture Saturday through Monday with higher elevations south and west of the valley the most likely areas to receive moisture.

The highs are projected to be 112 on Saturday, 108 on Sunday and 109 on Monday.

Clark County announced Tuesday that cooling stations across the region will remain open through Friday as the extreme heat forecast is set to expire at 11 p.m.

One off-Strip hotel-casino, the OYO, was having air conditioning problems, according to employees.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
CARTOONS: This movie still inspires Biden
recommend 2
LETTER: Get Joe out from behind the wheel
recommend 3
LETTER: Biden’s record matters more than his age.
recommend 4
LETTER: Red light cameras in Las Vegas?
recommend 5
CARTOON: A president in trouble
recommend 6
VICTOR JOECKS: How a Tonga volcano contributed to Las Vegas’ record heat