120 again? Wednesday Las Vegas heat expected to be oppressive

With a heat dome barely moving, a high of 119 is forecast for Wednesday as record heat scorches the entire West. Another 120 is possible.

After a ‘cool’ day, Las Vegas heat expected to go on and on

‘It’s a dry heat’: How the heat index shows how hot it feels outside

When heat turns deadly: A guide to official advisories, warnings

Another day, another record: Las Vegas hits 119 as heat wave continues

A heat wave across the Western U.S. as a few more days to run, according to the National Weather Service, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures that have reached 120 in Las Vegas. People cool off in misters along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Daily highs expected to remain in upper 110s into weekend

A carbon copy of Tuesday’s 119-degree weather is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, if not a bit hotter.

A high of 119 is forecast as a record heat spell scorches the West with a high heat dome barely moving.

Several record-high temperatures were broken or tied across the region today. Also, a preliminarily all-time record high temperature was tied at Barstow-Daggett, CA. #cawx #nvwx #azwx #vegas pic.twitter.com/LgvscIRbd9 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 10, 2024

“It will be as hot as today if not possibly a degree hotter,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair, adding that the chance of another 120 was 16 percent.

The Tuesday high was only a degree below the all-time record of 120 on Sunday, and tied the record for four straight days at 115 or hotter and marked a full week with highs of at least 110.

Such a streak of 10 days has happened twice in recorded Las Vegas weather history (since 1937), June 17-26, 1962, and last year, July 14-23.

Thursday (118 forecast) and Friday (117) will be nearly as hot, says the weather service forecast.

Monsoon chances

Then some relief, albeit limited, may arrive.

“The high pressure should move to the Four Corners area by Saturday and that will allow a southeast flow to bring some monsoonal conditions from Mexico across Arizona and into Southern Nevada,” Adair said.

The Las Vegas Valley will have a 10 to 15 percent chance of moisture Saturday through Monday with higher elevations south and west of the valley the most likely areas to receive moisture.

The highs are projected to be 112 on Saturday, 108 on Sunday and 109 on Monday.

Clark County announced Tuesday that cooling stations across the region will remain open through Friday as the extreme heat forecast is set to expire at 11 p.m.

One off-Strip hotel-casino, the OYO, was having air conditioning problems, according to employees.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

nesday heat