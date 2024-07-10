120 again? Wednesday Las Vegas heat expected to be oppressive
With a heat dome barely moving, a high of 119 is forecast for Wednesday as record heat scorches the entire West. Another 120 is possible.
A carbon copy of Tuesday’s 119-degree weather is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, if not a bit hotter.
A high of 119 is forecast as a record heat spell scorches the West with a high heat dome barely moving.
“It will be as hot as today if not possibly a degree hotter,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair, adding that the chance of another 120 was 16 percent.
The Tuesday high was only a degree below the all-time record of 120 on Sunday, and tied the record for four straight days at 115 or hotter and marked a full week with highs of at least 110.
Such a streak of 10 days has happened twice in recorded Las Vegas weather history (since 1937), June 17-26, 1962, and last year, July 14-23.
Thursday (118 forecast) and Friday (117) will be nearly as hot, says the weather service forecast.
Monsoon chances
Then some relief, albeit limited, may arrive.
“The high pressure should move to the Four Corners area by Saturday and that will allow a southeast flow to bring some monsoonal conditions from Mexico across Arizona and into Southern Nevada,” Adair said.
The Las Vegas Valley will have a 10 to 15 percent chance of moisture Saturday through Monday with higher elevations south and west of the valley the most likely areas to receive moisture.
The highs are projected to be 112 on Saturday, 108 on Sunday and 109 on Monday.
Clark County announced Tuesday that cooling stations across the region will remain open through Friday as the extreme heat forecast is set to expire at 11 p.m.
One off-Strip hotel-casino, the OYO, was having air conditioning problems, according to employees.
