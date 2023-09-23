40 percent chance of rain early Saturday in Las Vegas

Some clouds are advancing from the southwest, bringing a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3 a.m.

Rain is a 40 percent chance on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

A blanket of clouds over the Las Vegas Valley Friday evening have a chance of yielding rain early Saturday.

There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation, mainly after 3 a.m., according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with winds of 5-10 mph.

After a morning low near 68, a cloudy Saturday sky will gradually clear for a high near 86. Calm winds will rise slightly to 5-7 mph.

The rest of the weekend is expected to be clear with a Sunday high near 91. Winds will remain light.

Clear conditions and highs in the low 90s are projected into next week.

