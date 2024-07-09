After a ‘cool’ day, Las Vegas heat expected to go on and on

Projected highs over the next three days will be around 117, the previous high temperature in Las Vegas before Sunday’s 120 record.

‘We knew it was going to be hot’: Tourists embrace the heat in Death Valley

A high of 117 is forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a slightly cooler day Monday, the excessive heat in the Las Vegas Valley is forecast to rise back close to record levels Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

The expected high is 117, 2 degrees above Monday’s high of 115 at the Las Vegas airport. The record high for July 9 in 116.

“In the middle of the week we’ll be back to 117 and 118 right through Friday, but that 120 is going to be hard to top,” weather service meteorologist Matt Woods said.

Wednesday and Thursday have projected highs of 118. The morning lows will be around 90.

On Sunday, Las Vegas soared past the previous all-time high temperature when Harry Reid International Airport recorded 120 degrees at 3:38 p.m.

Streaks of 110, 115 ongoing

The current streak of days at 115 or higher stands at three: 115 on Saturday, the all-time record of 120 on Sunday and a 115 on Monday.

A fourth day of 115 or higher would tie the record of four consecutive days at 115 or above, set July 16-19, 2005, with highs of 115, 116, 116 and 117.

The past seven days have seen highs of 110 or higher. The heat spell may exceed the record of 10 straight days at 110 or higher set last July 14-23 and June 17-26, 1962.

The first sub-110 day is not forecast until Sunday at 109. If the forecast numbers is reached, the streak will reach 12 consecutive days

Some limited monsoonal moisture could enter the picture this weekend with a 15 percent possibility of moisture Saturday at the earliest, Woods said.

“The forecast is 113 for Saturday and a little moisture may cool us down a little bit,” he said. “We’ll take what we can get in relief. Yes, 113 doesn’t seem that cool, but it sounds a lot better than 120.”

Cooling centers open

— Clark County and other jurisdictions have opened cooling centers for a full week, and that may be extended.

— Everybody is reminded to stay out of the sun, hydrate often, wear cool clothing and check on friends, relatives and neighbors.

— Medical care providers say planning ahead can prevent many heat-related issues, but warn that heat issues can hit anybody.

— Here are the signs of the three major heat problems from cramping to exhaustion to heat stroke — and what to do for each situation.

