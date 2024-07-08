107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas excessive heat warning extended — again

Garrus Williams, 4, center, watches as Markeisha Britton, second left, plays in the splash pad ...
Garrus Williams, 4, center, watches as Markeisha Britton, second left, plays in the splash pad with her niece Zoe Reese, 9, left, her nephew Jason Cornelius, 8, and her daughter Blayke Semien, 6, right, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, holds her godson Josiah Ornelas, 6, over misters to cool down out ...
Las Vegas blisters all-time record high, hits 120 degrees
Stephen Cantwell sits on his bed at the UMC Lions Burn Care Center as he recovers from severe b ...
‘A busy summer’: 23 hospitalized for pavement burns at UMC in June
Tourists fill their water containers at the Hoover Dam Friday, July 5, 2024, in Boulder City. ( ...
Tired of extreme Las Vegas heat? It’s not going away anytime soon
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through tree branches at Bruce Trent Park, on Monday, July ...
Ready for 118? All-time Las Vegas heat record could fall Sunday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 10:40 am
 

The scorching temperatures plaguing the Las Vegas Valley are forecast to stick around all this week.

The National Weather Service on Monday advised that it has extended its excessive heat warning for the area through 11 p.m. on Friday.

The weather service’s advisory notes that Las Vegas, Pahrump and Barstow, California, will see temperatures ranging from 110 to 118 degrees.

Furnace Creek and Death Valley National Park, where a motorcyclist died on Saturday, will see temperatures 122 to 129 degrees, the advisory notes.

Las Vegas on Sunday soared past the previous all-time high temperature when Harry Reid International Airport recorded 120 degrees at 3:38 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Heat advisory, with possible 110, returns after a few days of ‘cooler’ temperatures
recommend 2
Tired of extreme Las Vegas heat? It’s not going away anytime soon
recommend 3
Las Vegas heat forecast likely to bake June into weather history
recommend 4
First third of June 2024 hottest in Las Vegas history
recommend 5
Can you feel it? Thursday Las Vegas high to moderate a bit
recommend 6
Haze from California wildfire clouds Las Vegas Valley