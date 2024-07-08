Las Vegas excessive heat warning extended — again

The scorching temperatures that have already set an all-time heat record in the Las Vegas Valley are forecast to stick around all this week.

Garrus Williams, 4, center, watches as Markeisha Britton, second left, plays in the splash pad with her niece Zoe Reese, 9, left, her nephew Jason Cornelius, 8, and her daughter Blayke Semien, 6, right, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The scorching temperatures plaguing the Las Vegas Valley are forecast to stick around all this week.

The National Weather Service on Monday advised that it has extended its excessive heat warning for the area through 11 p.m. on Friday.

The weather service’s advisory notes that Las Vegas, Pahrump and Barstow, California, will see temperatures ranging from 110 to 118 degrees.

Furnace Creek and Death Valley National Park, where a motorcyclist died on Saturday, will see temperatures 122 to 129 degrees, the advisory notes.

Las Vegas on Sunday soared past the previous all-time high temperature when Harry Reid International Airport recorded 120 degrees at 3:38 p.m.

