Las Vegas excessive heat warning extended — again
The scorching temperatures that have already set an all-time heat record in the Las Vegas Valley are forecast to stick around all this week.
The National Weather Service on Monday advised that it has extended its excessive heat warning for the area through 11 p.m. on Friday.
The weather service’s advisory notes that Las Vegas, Pahrump and Barstow, California, will see temperatures ranging from 110 to 118 degrees.
Furnace Creek and Death Valley National Park, where a motorcyclist died on Saturday, will see temperatures 122 to 129 degrees, the advisory notes.
Las Vegas on Sunday soared past the previous all-time high temperature when Harry Reid International Airport recorded 120 degrees at 3:38 p.m.
