Las Vegas’ summer was hottest in recorded history — by far

“We blew (the summer) record out of the water,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.

Esther Davis, 72, left, and Woodie Colbert, 64, beat the heat in a cooling station at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People beat the heat with misters and shade at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The afternoon sun light rays pierce through American flags, on Monday, July 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tourists fill their water containers at the Hoover Dam Friday, July 5, 2024, in Boulder City. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FILE - A long exposure image shows the recorded temperature on a thermostat at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center, after 10:00 p.m. July 7, 2024, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil, File)

FILE - A stop sign warns tourists of extreme heat at Badwater Basin, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. A man from Belgium who suffered third-degree burns on his feet at the sand dunes in California's Death Valley National Park was rushed to the hospital over the weekend, park rangers said Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Jaqualyne Peeples, a Help of Southern Nevada outreach worker, delivers water to Tamara Christian, who is homeless, at the corner of Stephanie Street and Russell Road, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. Help of Southern Nevada travels the streets with flyers about heat, water and vehicles to transport people to cooling centers. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tourists shade themselves at the Hoover Dam Friday, July 5, 2024, in Boulder City. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The hottest summer in recorded Las Vegas weather history ended with something extremely rare this year — a few sprinkles of rain in parts of the southeast valley.

With an official high of 104 degrees Saturday, the month closed as the fourth hottest August in history with an average daily high of 94.2. The record remains 95.6 set in 2020.

For the three months that comprise meteorological summer, Las Vegas finished with an average daily temperature of 96.2, easily surpassing the 2018 record of 93.7, according to National Weather Service records that date to 1937.

For August, the official measuring station at the Las Vegas airport logged six days at 110 or hotter, 16 days at 105 or hotter and 27 of the 31 days reached 100 or hotter.

During the three months of summer, the airport logged 36 days at 110 or hotter, 69 at 105 or hotter and 86 (out of 91) at 100 or hotter.

The heat took a deadly toll on valley residents with the Clark County coroner’s office reporting 181 deaths from Jan. 1 to late August. That toll included only deaths where relatives had been notified. Many deaths take weeks or months to be fully determined.

The prolonged summer prompted some to worry what it means for inhabitants in the middle of the Mojave Desert.

Dr. Joanne Leovy, a retired Las Vegas physician who founded Nevada Clinicians for Climate Action after noticing a spike in heat-related health issues among her patients, worries about the future of the everyday Las Vegan.

“This is exactly we expect with climate change: longer and more severe heat waves,” she said. “Here in Southern Nevada, we’re only at the tip of the iceberg.”

Limited rain to end month

The Saturday afternoon rainfall dropped a sixteenth of an inch near Seven Hills in Henderson with a few east Henderson rain gauges showing an eighth of an inch. The airport received a trace.

For the weather service staff at the South Decatur Boulevard office, the record summer made for a heightened sense of heat awareness.

“Especially in July with all the heat we were busy, but other than the records we had to focus on communicating the risk that heat brings (to people),” Stessman said.

While not as hot as July, the August heat posed problems for many, including students in classes.

Students who were in class about half of the month in Las Vegas were greeted by less intense temperatures than July’s all-time record of 120 degrees.

With highs still near 100 degrees, and many like educator Vicki Kreidel worry about the city’s future in the face of climate change.

“Any educator can tell you that students are more distracted when they’re uncomfortable,” said Kreidel, president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada. “Not addressing what’s happening and how it will affect our schools is a recipe for disaster.”

Hottest month ever

Only a tenth of a degree kept the Las Vegas airport from reaching 100.0 for its average July temperature.

The hottest Las Vegas month ever finished at 99.9, well ahead of the record set just last year at 97.3.

July 7, of course, the hottest temperature ever at 120 degrees, was the zenith for the year, surpassing the previous mark of 117 set a handful of times.

Other July heat records included:

— Seven consecutive days with a high of 115 or higher.

— 41 days with highs of 105 or higher (dated back into June).

— 11 consecutive days with a high of 110 or more. The previous record was 10 set in July last year.

Many residents without air conditioning found some refuge in cooling centers nearly every day in July.

Esther David sat smiling in a heavily air-conditioned room early in the month at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.

“It’s too damn hot outside,” the 72-year-old said. “It’s way too hot.”

Just outside, dozens of people sat on the streets in 109-degree heat, some with towels on their heads to cover them from the sun.

Hot June start

June 2024 was not only the hottest on local record — it smashed existing records, said the weather service.

The June daily average temperature was 94.6 degrees, nearly two degrees hotter the 92.8 record in 2016.

The average daily high was 106.2 and average daily low was 83.

Death Valley’s record heat

July at Death Valley National Park was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, with an average temperature of 108.5 degrees.

The park reached 120 or hotter on 37 days and 63 days at 115 or hotter.

The hottest day was July 7 at 129, the same day Las Vegas reached its 120 record.

Warm September start

September is forecast to start 3-4 degrees above normal each day and the weather service’s climate prediction center shows a 60-70 percent chance of temperatures being above normal.

“It’s starting warm, but not as hot as July, thankfully,” Stessman said.

September is the last month of monsoon season. The airport has received an eighth of an inch during the season this year, compared to 2.88 inches last year.

