Overnight rain, snow the last shot in a stormy week

Snow fell most of the night in the Spring Mountains while much of the Las Vegas Valley saw rainfall.

The Sherwood life area at Lee Canyon about 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Lee Canyon)

A pedestrian and the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign are reflected in a puddle of water during a rainy morning, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Weekly rainfall totals ending at 4:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, across the Las Vegas regional. (Regional Flood Control District)

Nelly Gutierrez of San Jose, Calf., left, takes a photo of her friend Alejandro Soto near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign during a rainy morning, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Gutierrez and Soto, who are San Francisco 49ers fans, are in Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A stormy week delivered one more salvo overnight.

Lee Canyon was getting snow at 1:30 a.m. Saturday while much of the Las Vegas Valley was receiving light rain.

About 4 to 8 inches of snow was expected for the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall ranging from .04 to .12 of an inch covered much of the valley while Moapa recorded nearly a half-inch in the 12 hours before 7 a.m. Saturday.

However, sunny and crisp conditions are expected for Super Bowl weekend.

It’s 1:30am, Saturday, it’s 20°f and snowing … this is February in the Spring Mountains of Vegas… probably 4” in the last few hours pic.twitter.com/FGU0mnatOv — Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) February 10, 2024

A winter weather advisory was issued for elevations above 5,000 feet in the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Lincoln County for the rest of Friday.

The biggest impact in the valley may be a windy Saturday. The northern third of the valley received from .04 to .20 of an inch of rain Friday evening.

❄A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations above 5000 feet in the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range, and Lincoln County for the rest of today and tonight. 🚗Be sure to use extra caution if driving in these areas, including US 93 north of Caliente and NV 319!#NVwx pic.twitter.com/7Kv2YEc7dp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 9, 2024

Lee Canyon has already received 88 inches in the past seven days and 135 inches for the season. It did not snow Thursday overnight for the first time in nearly a week.

How much snow did we get since Sunday night? pic.twitter.com/BwVqh8jEWL — Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) February 9, 2024

The Saturday morning low was 43 at Harry Reid International Airport, several degrees cooler elsewhere.

Saturday will be partly sunny with north-northwest winds of 14-17 mph reaching gusts up to 26 mph.

Super Bowl Sunday is expected to see a morning low near 36 before an afternoon high near 54 with winds of 6-8 mph.

Smoke advisory for Super Bowl

Clark County’s Division of Air Quality has issued an air quality smoke advisory for fireworks for Sunday due to a planned discharge of about 2,000 fireworks just ahead of Super Bowl 58’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

The fireworks create smoke and particulate pollution that could be harmful if inhaled. Forecasters with DAQ advise people in the vicinity of Allegiant Stadium — especially those with breathing sensitivities — to take precaution. Current weather forecasts indicate light winds from the north on Sunday afternoon.

“We certainly aren’t trying to be a buzzkill on the Super Bowl festivities. We’re excited for the Big Game as much as everyone else,” said senior air quality specialist and forecaster Paul Fransioli. “Just as we do on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve, we’re issuing this advisory out of an abundance of caution for anyone downwind of Allegiant Stadium.”

