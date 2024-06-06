Scorching 112 forecast for Thursday during week-long heat wave

The Las Vegas airport reached the forecast high of 108 on Wednesday, a degree short of the record for June 5, set in 2016.

The high temperature in central Las Vegas may reach 112 on Thursday, June 6, 2024, according to the National Weather Service.

A record-breaking high temperature of 112 is forecast Thursday for central Las Vegas. The record for June 6 is 110, set in 2010.

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service began at 10 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 9 p.m. Saturday. It covers all of the region except for the Spring Mountains.

Highs in Death Valley National Park may reach 120 or higher.

The heat was 100 degrees at the airport at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Several locations across the West are likely to seat high temperature records Thursday, expected to be the hottest day of the early summer heat wave.

With well above normal temperatures, little overnight relief, & the duration of the heat- HeatRisk will reach "Major" to "Extreme" levels in many areas. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for those areas. To find HeatRisk for your location, find it at https://t.co/aUon3jXa1j pic.twitter.com/WwUDDKwvh2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 4, 2024

The Las Vegas airport reached the forecast high 0f 108 Wednesday, a degree short of the record for June 5, set in 2016.

As a dome of high pressure builds over the entire West, Thursday is projected to be the hottest day of the week-long stretch. The Las Vegas high will be near 112. Furnace Creek at Death Valley National Park is expected to reach 121 degrees, with a 116 at Needles, California. Cottonwood Cove will rise to about 114, with highs of 113 in Laughlin, 110 in Boulder City and 107 in Pahrump.

Official high temps are in for today. The only record high was set in Bishop, CA. Temps are expected to be about 3-6° warmer Thursday.

Las Vegas, NV: 108°

Barstow, CA: 109°

Needles, CA: 113°

Bishop, CA: 102° - Prev record 101°/2021

Kingman, AZ: 102°

Death Valley, CA: 118°#nvwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 6, 2024

Cooling stations

Cooling stations in Clark County are open Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend heat has forced at least one event indoors.

The city of Las Vegas will host a free farmers’ market at the Doolittle Active Adult Center, 1930 N. J St. on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, games and activities for children.

The event was originally scheduled for James Gay III Park, but due to the forecast for extreme temperatures, it will be held indoors at Doolittle.

Heat records may fall

Las Vegas high temperature records could fall over the next three days. The record for June 5 is 109 (set in 2016). The June 6 record is 110 (set in 2010) and the June 7 record is 109 (set in 2013).

High temperatures will only ease a degree or two for Saturday and a bit more for Sunday.

Overnight lows will be only in the low 80s through at least Saturday before cooling into the upper 70s.

Highs are expected to dip to around 104 for the weekend before rising again next week. Overnight lows will be in the low 80s.

Repeat of ’23, but a month earlier

June is starting to look like last July, when the first 100-degree day wasn’t reached until June 30 just before July became the hottest month in Las Vegas weather history, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

“We’ve had a relatively cool spring until just a few days ago, and in a few days it will be 110 or more and it will catch some people off guard,” Gorelow said. “Very similar to last year.”

