Smoke advisory issued for Las Vegas region on Tuesday

Smoke from California wildfires is expected to drift into town this week, blanketing the Las Vegas skies on Tuesday.

A firefighter hoses down flames from the Dixie Fire in Genesee, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Smoke and haze from various wildfires is expected to enter the Las Vegas Valley on MOnday, Aug. 23, 2021 and stay for a few days. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

“The worst of it by far will be on Tuesday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Ahead of its arrival, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability late Monday issued a smoke advisory for the Las Vegas region on Tuesday.

The expected smoke “may lead to elevated concentrations of particulate matter in the air,” the department said in a news release. Officials recommend that residents limit outdoor exertion and keep windows shut and doors closed.

It may be a good time to replace indoor air filters, the department also advised.

“Under today’s conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors,” the department said in a statement Monday evening.

Morgan noted the number of wildfires this summer makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact source of the smoke.

Monday reached a high of 102 degrees and local skies stayed pretty clear, but the smoke is expected to intensify overnight, Morgan said. Tuesday’s forecast temperature is 103.

Temperatures will rise a few degrees each day this week with a forecast high of 103 for Wednesday, 104 for Thursday, 106 on Friday 107 on Sunday and 106 on Saturday. Some monsoonal moisture could appear after the heat spell, Morgan said.

