Snow possible overnight but Tuesday should be dry, cool

Monday’s cold front will likely clear out by Tuesday morning, leaving cool but dry temperatures across Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Phoebe Lee, 14, left, and Giselle Ornelas-Emerick, 13, both of Las Vegas, play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The system could bring snowflakes to the Summerlin area overnight, but by 8 a.m. Tuesday, the system is expected to be over central Arizona, meteorologist John Salmen said.

Tuesday is expected to stay cool and dry with a forecast high of 61 degrees, Salmen said. Then temperatures are expected to rise with forecast highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of 66, 72 and 78 degrees, respectively.

Another cold-weather system is expected to hit the valley Sunday, forcing temperatures down into the 60s early next week. But rain isn’t expected in Las Vegas.

“It’s possible we’ll see some scattered showers up in the mountains on Sunday, but it should stay dry down here in the valley,” Salmen said.

The average local temperature this time of year is about 70 degrees.

Last week, the valley saw some rain and snow during a three-day storm.

