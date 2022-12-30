41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Storm on track to crash New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
New Year's Eve fireworks could combine with rainfall on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, according to t ...
New Year's Eve fireworks could combine with rainfall on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Revelers watch at Drai's nightclub as fireworks explode on the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's celebration on Jan. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

A winter storm expected to deliver 2 to 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the Sierra Mountains starting Friday is poised to arrive in the Las Vegas Valley in the closing few hours of 2022.

An estimated 400,000 revelers are expected to be in Las Vegas, most of them on the Las Vegas Strip. A New Year’s Eve rainstorm would be a first for the Strip since Las Vegas has not received significant rain on the last day of the year since .21 of an inch fell in 1943, decades before the Strip developed.

Friday in Las Vegas is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 57. Winds will be light.

But the mild weather ends by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers after 4 p.m. are listed as a 30 percent chance. South winds of 9-17 mph could gust to 25 mph.

“The bulk of the storm should arrive between 10 p.m. and 3 in the morning,” said meteorologist Sam Meltzer. “We’ll know more about the timing in a day or so.”

Rainfall could reach a half-inch in the overnight storm. Snowfall in the Spring Mountains could be 7-8 inches with up to a foot on higher peaks. The Sheep Range could also get 7-9 inches of snow. The snow level could drop to 3,500 feet, which could mean flurries around the edges of the valley.

Showers after 10 p.m. are a 90 percent probability. South winds of 16-18 mph could gust to 28 mph.

Showers are pegged at an 80 percent chance Sunday morning. The storm should clear out of the valley by late afternoon Sunday, Meltzer said.

Other than the 1943 rainfall, a trace of precipitation with snow flurries was observed on New Year’s Eve in 2014 while .01 of an inch of rain was recorded in 2005, according to weather service records.

Fireworks smoke advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an advisory for smoke and high levels of particulates for Saturday and Sunday because of fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“The scheduled fireworks on the Strip and anticipated neighborhood fireworks throughout Clark County may create smoke and particle pollution,” the county advised in a news release. “Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Particulates are typically created by vehicle exhaust and wood smoke.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Suggestions to help protect yourself include:

— Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border
I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border
2
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
3
Family seeks change as Henderson firefighter who died by suicide memorialized
Family seeks change as Henderson firefighter who died by suicide memorialized
4
Ex-Raiders employee files federal lawsuit against team
Ex-Raiders employee files federal lawsuit against team
5
Long-running Las Vegas Strip show seeks new home for ‘23
Long-running Las Vegas Strip show seeks new home for ‘23
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Gamaliel Vega tries to dig out his car on Lafayette Avenue after he got stuck in a snowdrift ab ...
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
By Carolyn Thompson and Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

 
18 dead as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
By Carolyn Thompson and Jake Bleiberg Associated Press

A battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday.

 
200M under weather warnings as massive winter storm ravages most of US
By Heather Hollingsworth and Jill Bleed The Associated Press

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling cold, power outages and canceled gatherings Friday from a storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope.

More stories for you
Bad travel conditions expected Sunday with winter storm warning
Bad travel conditions expected Sunday with winter storm warning
11 inches at Lee Canyon; most of valley gets under tenth an inch of rain
11 inches at Lee Canyon; most of valley gets under tenth an inch of rain
Cloudy sky, cooler temps expected before weekend rain
Cloudy sky, cooler temps expected before weekend rain
Warmth, sunshine forecast to bless Las Vegas all Christmas weekend
Warmth, sunshine forecast to bless Las Vegas all Christmas weekend
Wind gusts to 55 mph possible in mountains Thursday night
Wind gusts to 55 mph possible in mountains Thursday night
Get wet this weekend? Time to bundle up.
Get wet this weekend? Time to bundle up.