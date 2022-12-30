Storm on track to crash New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas

Odds are strong that Las Vegans will experience their first New Year’s Eve rainstorm in nearly 80 years, says the National Weather Service.

New Year's Eve fireworks could combine with rainfall on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Revelers watch at Drai's nightclub as fireworks explode on the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's celebration on Jan. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

A winter storm expected to deliver 2 to 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the Sierra Mountains starting Friday is poised to arrive in the Las Vegas Valley in the closing few hours of 2022.

An estimated 400,000 revelers are expected to be in Las Vegas, most of them on the Las Vegas Strip. A New Year’s Eve rainstorm would be a first for the Strip since Las Vegas has not received significant rain on the last day of the year since .21 of an inch fell in 1943, decades before the Strip developed.

Friday in Las Vegas is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 57. Winds will be light.

But the mild weather ends by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers after 4 p.m. are listed as a 30 percent chance. South winds of 9-17 mph could gust to 25 mph.

“The bulk of the storm should arrive between 10 p.m. and 3 in the morning,” said meteorologist Sam Meltzer. “We’ll know more about the timing in a day or so.”

Rainfall could reach a half-inch in the overnight storm. Snowfall in the Spring Mountains could be 7-8 inches with up to a foot on higher peaks. The Sheep Range could also get 7-9 inches of snow. The snow level could drop to 3,500 feet, which could mean flurries around the edges of the valley.

Showers after 10 p.m. are a 90 percent probability. South winds of 16-18 mph could gust to 28 mph.

Showers are pegged at an 80 percent chance Sunday morning. The storm should clear out of the valley by late afternoon Sunday, Meltzer said.

Other than the 1943 rainfall, a trace of precipitation with snow flurries was observed on New Year’s Eve in 2014 while .01 of an inch of rain was recorded in 2005, according to weather service records.

Fireworks smoke advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an advisory for smoke and high levels of particulates for Saturday and Sunday because of fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“The scheduled fireworks on the Strip and anticipated neighborhood fireworks throughout Clark County may create smoke and particle pollution,” the county advised in a news release. “Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Particulates are typically created by vehicle exhaust and wood smoke.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Suggestions to help protect yourself include:

— Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.