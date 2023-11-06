Wind gusts hit 64 mph at Lee Canyon, 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium

Gusts of up to 70 mph are possible in the Spring Mountains, where a wind advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts at Lee Canyon reached 64 mph on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(National Weather Service)

Wind gusts reached 64 mph at Lee Canyon and 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium on Monday as the first phase of a significant cooldown arrives in the Las Vegas region.

Peak gusts at the three public airports have been brisk as well. Harry Reid International Airport reached 41 mph just before 1 p.m., while Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport reached 38 mph during the late morning hours.

Angel Peak recorded a gust of 58 mph Monday, while a gauge at Kyle Canyon reached 50 mph. Steady winds of 25-30 mph are being felt across the entire Las Vegas Valley.

Blowing dust, sudden crosswinds, minor tree damage and a few power outages are possible as a result of the strong winds.

“The wind gusts will continue until about dark, and they should be a bit less on Tuesday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said from the Las Vegas office. “The valley (high temperatures) will be down to the 70s on Tuesday and probably into the 60s on Wednesday.”

A wind advisory for the Spring Mountains runs until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Gusts to 70 mph are possible, Outler said.

“Just downwind from Lee and Kyle canyons will likely see the strongest gusts, but strong gusts could happen anywhere,” Outler said.

The Monday high at Reid airport reached 78 at several points, but temperatures will head steadily downhill over the next few days.

The forecast for the airport lists wind gusts to 30 mph possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Daily highs are expected in the mid-60s with morning lows in the mid-40s through the coming weekend.

