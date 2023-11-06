81°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Wind gusts hit 64 mph at Lee Canyon, 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 2:28 pm
 
Updated November 6, 2023 - 2:33 pm
Wind gusts at Lee Canyon reached 64 mph on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, according to the National Weat ...
Wind gusts at Lee Canyon reached 64 mph on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(National Weather Service)
(National Weather Service)

Wind gusts reached 64 mph at Lee Canyon and 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium on Monday as the first phase of a significant cooldown arrives in the Las Vegas region.

Peak gusts at the three public airports have been brisk as well. Harry Reid International Airport reached 41 mph just before 1 p.m., while Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport reached 38 mph during the late morning hours.

Angel Peak recorded a gust of 58 mph Monday, while a gauge at Kyle Canyon reached 50 mph. Steady winds of 25-30 mph are being felt across the entire Las Vegas Valley.

Blowing dust, sudden crosswinds, minor tree damage and a few power outages are possible as a result of the strong winds.

“The wind gusts will continue until about dark, and they should be a bit less on Tuesday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said from the Las Vegas office. “The valley (high temperatures) will be down to the 70s on Tuesday and probably into the 60s on Wednesday.”

A wind advisory for the Spring Mountains runs until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Gusts to 70 mph are possible, Outler said.

“Just downwind from Lee and Kyle canyons will likely see the strongest gusts, but strong gusts could happen anywhere,” Outler said.

The Monday high at Reid airport reached 78 at several points, but temperatures will head steadily downhill over the next few days.

The forecast for the airport lists wind gusts to 30 mph possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Daily highs are expected in the mid-60s with morning lows in the mid-40s through the coming weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
2
Israeli military discovers weapons stash, destroys explosives lab
Israeli military discovers weapons stash, destroys explosives lab
3
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
4
Raiders roll in Antonio Pierce’s debut, talk about ‘new beginning’
Raiders roll in Antonio Pierce’s debut, talk about ‘new beginning’
5
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada
Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Cooler, breezy weather headed to Las Vegas for weekend
Cooler, breezy weather headed to Las Vegas for weekend
Saturday likely last day for 90s in Las Vegas
Saturday likely last day for 90s in Las Vegas
Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days
Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days
Hurricane Otis intensity catches all by surprise; El Niño may be a factor
Hurricane Otis intensity catches all by surprise; El Niño may be a factor