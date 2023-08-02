York fire area hit by heavy rainfall, under flash flood warning

The York fire area and other rural roads on the eastern side of Mojave National Preserve, are under a flash flooding warning Wednesday afternoon

Burned landscape from the York Fire is shown in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nipton, Calif. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

A vehicle drives down Nipton Road, as rain falls over the York Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nipton, Calif. A brief but heavy downpour helped firefighters battling a massive blaze in California and Nevada, but meteorologists warned of the potential for sudden and erratic wind shifts that could endanger crews. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

After Summerlin and Centennial Hills were inundated with rain Tuesday evening, heavy rainfall is expected in the York fire area Wednesday.

The fire area and rural roads on the eastern side of Mojave National Preserve are under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m. One to 2 inches of rain and winds over 40 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Federal authorities wrote in a update Wednesday morning that despite rainfall in the area, firefighters are remaining vigilant.

“While the rain has been beneficial it has not eliminated the threat of fire weather caused by dry fuels,” the update said. “Firefighters will continue to build containment line and reinforce existing containment lines along the fires edge.”

Several parts of Mohave County in Arizona are under a variety of weather advisories, with Valentine under a flood advisory until 2 p.m., and Colorado City under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m.

Golden Valley and Chloride near Kingman were under a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday morning, but the advisory expired at 12:15 p.m.

In Las Vegas, the valley expected a sunny day Wednesday with a high of 100 degrees and low of 81 degrees with clear skies at night.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s scenic loop was closed Wednesday morning due to debris on the road from flash flooding, the Bureau of Land Management said in a Facebook post.

Thursday is forecast with a high of 103 degrees and low of 80 degrees, kicking off this week’s heat return. Temperatures are expected to reach 107 degrees on Friday and 108 degrees on Saturday, the weather service said.