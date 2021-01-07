Where you can get tested for COVID

Changes are coming to some public COVID-19 testing locations, beginning Jan. 11. Texas Station will only be open three days a week.

The line for COVID-19 testing at Texas Station's drive-through testing site wraps around Rancho Drive onto Coran Lane on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Cars had lined up for the 8 a.m. start time. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Changes are coming to some public COVID-19 testing locations, beginning Jan. 11.

■ The Texas Station COVID-19 testing site in the hotel’s parking garage will operate three days a week as what is being described as a “neighborhood strike team site.” The Southern Nevada Health District calendar shows testing will occur Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It had been operating as a test site five days a week.

The site will open at 8 a.m. and offer about 600 tests daily on a first-come, first-served basis as supplies permit. Clark County and Nevada National Guard staff will continue supporting the operation, while the health district will oversee on-site registration, lab processing of samples, and the notifications of test results. The site will not take appointments or require insurance.

■ A COVID-19 test site at UNLV, located at 801 E. Flamingo Road, operates 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays. It is the only location open on Sundays as of Jan. 17.

■ Cashman Center provides testing in Exhibit Hall A at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It is the only location open on Saturdays as of Jan. 16.

Appointments at both sites are highly recommended to reduce wait times and maintain operational efficiency and can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com.

Those with no online access may call UMC at 702-383-2619 to schedule appointments.

Both sites accept some walk-ins each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows, but priority is given to those with appointments.

Also starting Jan. 11, the UNLV and Cashman Center sites will begin requesting insurance information during the registration process. There will continue to be no-out-of-pocket costs to patients, including the uninsured.

Check the SNHD calendar for ongoing changes. SNHD is offering free tests Jan. 11-15 at the district’s main location, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., in Las Vegas. Pre-registration is required for that location.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.