16 Las Vegas Valley high school athletes nominated for McDonald’s All American Games
Over a dozen high school athletes from Nevada are being recognized as nominees to take part in the 2025 McDonald’s All American Games.
According to a news release, 18 student athletes from schools throughout Nevada are nominated for a chance to compete in the upcoming games. The event will be held April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Athletes from high schools in Southern Nevada comprise the bulk of the nominations with 16 students nominated.
As part of the event, the company says that players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based on “competitive criteria.”
According to McDonald’s, the following Nevada students have been nominated for the games:
· Mason Abittan, Coronado High School, Henderson
· JJ Buchanan, Coronado High School, Henderson
· Jalen St. Clair, Coronado High School, Henderson
· Lantz Stephenson, Coronado High School, Henderson
· Satsuki Bradley, Liberty High School, Henderson
· Tommy Williams, Incline High School, Incline Village
· Chris Baudreau, Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas
· Kingston Carmona, Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas
· Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas
· Ayla Williams, Centennial High School, Las Vegas
· Lonnie Bass Jr., Mater Academy East Las Vegas, Las Vegas
· Victoria Rubio-White, Mater Academy East Las Vegas, Las Vegas
· Jailen Childress, Rancho High School, Las Vegas
· Jakoi Lide, Rancho High School, Las Vegas
· Xavion Staton, Sierra Vista High School, Las Vegas
· Zacarrion Jackson, Mojave High School, North Las Vegas
· CJ Shaw, Mojave High School, North Las Vegas
· Kaden Rowe, Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, Reno
The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed later this month, McDonald’s said.