16 Las Vegas Valley high school athletes nominated for McDonald’s All American Games

Coronado's Lantz Stephenson (5) drives toward the hoop against Mojave guard Zacarrion Jackson (1) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Mojave High School on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton (32) smiles during the first half of a high school basketball game against Clark at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Jakoi Lide (2) shoots against Canyon Springs guard Henry King (14) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho guard Jailen Childress (1) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a high school basketball game against Canyon Springs at Rancho High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial senior Ayla Williams (12) attempts a layup during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman guard Nick Jefferson (10) passes the ball off during a high school boys basketball game between Bishop Gorman and Coronado at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) shoots a three pointer during a basketball game between Liberty and Centennial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado wing Lantz Stephenson (5) dribbles the ball during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado’s Jalen St. Clair dribbles the ball during a high school boys basketball game between Bishop Gorman and Coronado at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Mason Abittan (10) helps fellow teammate JJ Buchanan up after a fall during a high school boys basketball game between Bishop Gorman and Coronado at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) attempts a shot during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Over a dozen high school athletes from Nevada are being recognized as nominees to take part in the 2025 McDonald’s All American Games.

According to a news release, 18 student athletes from schools throughout Nevada are nominated for a chance to compete in the upcoming games. The event will be held April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Athletes from high schools in Southern Nevada comprise the bulk of the nominations with 16 students nominated.

As part of the event, the company says that players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based on “competitive criteria.”

According to McDonald’s, the following Nevada students have been nominated for the games:

· Mason Abittan, Coronado High School, Henderson

· JJ Buchanan, Coronado High School, Henderson

· Jalen St. Clair, Coronado High School, Henderson

· Lantz Stephenson, Coronado High School, Henderson

· Satsuki Bradley, Liberty High School, Henderson

· Tommy Williams, Incline High School, Incline Village

· Chris Baudreau, Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas

· Kingston Carmona, Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas

· Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas

· Ayla Williams, Centennial High School, Las Vegas

· Lonnie Bass Jr., Mater Academy East Las Vegas, Las Vegas

· Victoria Rubio-White, Mater Academy East Las Vegas, Las Vegas

· Jailen Childress, Rancho High School, Las Vegas

· Jakoi Lide, Rancho High School, Las Vegas

· Xavion Staton, Sierra Vista High School, Las Vegas

· Zacarrion Jackson, Mojave High School, North Las Vegas

· CJ Shaw, Mojave High School, North Las Vegas

· Kaden Rowe, Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, Reno

The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed later this month, McDonald’s said.