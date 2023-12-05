Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Sky Pointe's Elliot Davidson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Ryen Hughes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Leah Okuda is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Elynn Okuda is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Legacy's Aislin McMahon is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Bishop Gorman's Gabriella Martinez is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Bishop Gorman's Sophia Kellogg is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Centennial's Breanna Blanks is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Coronado's Vera Lee is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Coronado's Brooke Lynn Miler is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

First Team

Breanna Blanks, Centennial — Finished fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and ninth at state.

Elliot Davidson, Sky Pointe — Won the 4A Desert League and state individual titles.

Ryen Hughes, Shadow Ridge — Won the 5A Southern Region individual title.

Sophia Kellogg, Bishop Gorman — Finished fourth at the 5A Southern Region meet and fifth at state.

Vera Lee, Coronado — Finished seventh at the 5A Southern Region meet and 18th at state.

Brooke Lynn-Miller, Coronado — Finished 13th at the 5A state meet and 29th at the Southern Region tournament.

Gabriella Martinez, Bishop Gorman — Finished third at the 5A Southern Region meet and 15th at state.

Aislin McMahon, Legacy — Won the 4A Mountain League individual title and finished second at the state meet.

Elynn Okuda, Shadow Ridge — Finished sixth at the 5A Southern Region meet and 23rd at state.

Leah Okuda, Shadow Ridge — Finished second at the 5A Southern Region meet and 22nd at state.

Coach of the Year

Bree Thorpe, Bishop Gorman — Led the Gaels to the 5A Southern Region team title and a third-place finish at the state meet.

Second Team

Ella Christensen, Sky Pointe — Finished fourth at the 4A state meet and third at the Desert League meet.

Carrigan Cook, Bishop Gorman — Finished 12th at the 5A Southern Region meet and 31st at state.

Leah Groppenbacher, Arbor View — Finished ninth at the 5A Southern Region meet and 30th at state.

MaryJane Gutierrez-Hess, Green Valley — Finished 10th at the 5A Southern Region meet and 19th at state.

Madeline Labay, Bishop Gorman — Finished 11th at the 5A Southern Region meet and 36th at state.

Sophia Legat, Faith Lutheran — Finished eight at the 5A Southern Region meet and 20th at state.

Alison Stepanek, Faith Lutheran — Finished 17th at the 5A Southern Region meet and 35th at state.

Mackenzie Teel, Sky Pointe — Finished fifth at the 4A state meet and fourth at the Desert League meet.

Lacy Tippetts, Sky Pointe — Finished third at the 4A state meet and second at the Desert League meet.

Jenna Walters, Virgin Valley — Won the 3A Southern Region individual title and finished eighth at the state meet.

Honorable Mention

Emery Anderson, Amplus Academy

Abby Attiban, Lake Mead Academy

Anna Brown, Coronado

Giselle Carenno, Tech

Bridget Chamberlain, Centennial

Alexa Dominguez, Basic

Ava Dupruis, Palo Verde

Eden Dutrey, Bishop Gorman

Brooklyn Fujino, Coral Academy

Kandice Gladden, Clark

Eva Halvorson, Lake Mead Academy

Bailey Hollis, Arbor View

Samantha Hulet, Sky Pointe

Elise Killpack, Palo Verde

Reese LeBaron, Rancho

Teagan LeBroke, Coral Academy

Amy Lund, Coronado

Sienna Maisano, Liberty

Iris Martinez, Western

Ellie Palmer, Boulder City

Emily Pereira, Arbor View

Siena Peterson, Palo Verde

Karyme Sanchez, Foothill

Brooke Schmitt, Bishop Gorman

Sage Serenco, Palo Verde

Larissa Spinella, The Meadows

Eliott Stepanek, Faith Lutheran

Vianey Toldeo, Clark

Aurora Whitney, Pahrump Valley

