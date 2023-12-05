2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team
Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.
First Team
Breanna Blanks, Centennial — Finished fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and ninth at state.
Elliot Davidson, Sky Pointe — Won the 4A Desert League and state individual titles.
Ryen Hughes, Shadow Ridge — Won the 5A Southern Region individual title.
Sophia Kellogg, Bishop Gorman — Finished fourth at the 5A Southern Region meet and fifth at state.
Vera Lee, Coronado — Finished seventh at the 5A Southern Region meet and 18th at state.
Brooke Lynn-Miller, Coronado — Finished 13th at the 5A state meet and 29th at the Southern Region tournament.
Gabriella Martinez, Bishop Gorman — Finished third at the 5A Southern Region meet and 15th at state.
Aislin McMahon, Legacy — Won the 4A Mountain League individual title and finished second at the state meet.
Elynn Okuda, Shadow Ridge — Finished sixth at the 5A Southern Region meet and 23rd at state.
Leah Okuda, Shadow Ridge — Finished second at the 5A Southern Region meet and 22nd at state.
Coach of the Year
Bree Thorpe, Bishop Gorman — Led the Gaels to the 5A Southern Region team title and a third-place finish at the state meet.
Second Team
Ella Christensen, Sky Pointe — Finished fourth at the 4A state meet and third at the Desert League meet.
Carrigan Cook, Bishop Gorman — Finished 12th at the 5A Southern Region meet and 31st at state.
Leah Groppenbacher, Arbor View — Finished ninth at the 5A Southern Region meet and 30th at state.
MaryJane Gutierrez-Hess, Green Valley — Finished 10th at the 5A Southern Region meet and 19th at state.
Madeline Labay, Bishop Gorman — Finished 11th at the 5A Southern Region meet and 36th at state.
Sophia Legat, Faith Lutheran — Finished eight at the 5A Southern Region meet and 20th at state.
Alison Stepanek, Faith Lutheran — Finished 17th at the 5A Southern Region meet and 35th at state.
Mackenzie Teel, Sky Pointe — Finished fifth at the 4A state meet and fourth at the Desert League meet.
Lacy Tippetts, Sky Pointe — Finished third at the 4A state meet and second at the Desert League meet.
Jenna Walters, Virgin Valley — Won the 3A Southern Region individual title and finished eighth at the state meet.
Honorable Mention
Emery Anderson, Amplus Academy
Abby Attiban, Lake Mead Academy
Anna Brown, Coronado
Giselle Carenno, Tech
Bridget Chamberlain, Centennial
Alexa Dominguez, Basic
Ava Dupruis, Palo Verde
Eden Dutrey, Bishop Gorman
Brooklyn Fujino, Coral Academy
Kandice Gladden, Clark
Eva Halvorson, Lake Mead Academy
Bailey Hollis, Arbor View
Samantha Hulet, Sky Pointe
Elise Killpack, Palo Verde
Reese LeBaron, Rancho
Teagan LeBroke, Coral Academy
Amy Lund, Coronado
Sienna Maisano, Liberty
Iris Martinez, Western
Ellie Palmer, Boulder City
Emily Pereira, Arbor View
Siena Peterson, Palo Verde
Karyme Sanchez, Foothill
Brooke Schmitt, Bishop Gorman
Sage Serenco, Palo Verde
Larissa Spinella, The Meadows
Eliott Stepanek, Faith Lutheran
Vianey Toldeo, Clark
Aurora Whitney, Pahrump Valley
