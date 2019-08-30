3 Las Vegas high schools adjusting after fields deemed unplayable

Clark, Rancho and Valley have found solutions for practices and games after losing the use of their home fields for the football season.

The turf football fields at Clark, Rancho and Valley have been deemed unplayable by the Clark County School District, forcing all three football programs to find alternative places to practice and play games.

“It’s hard because we don’t have an alternative field that’s regulated and conducive to the way we need to practice,” said Clark coach Ricky Pickens, whose junior varsity, B team and varsity has been forced to practice on the outfield of the school’s softball field. “We don’t have lines. We don’t have hashmarks. We don’t have all the things we’re used to by having a turf field all of this time. So that’s been difficult.”

All three schools received a turf field in the early 2000s, and these fields usually have a shelf life of about 10 years. That number can be extended with proper upkeep and by limiting use, but eventually wear and tear takes its toll.

What you’re left with over time is a field that has more and more spots in which only the turf’s underlying rubber surface can be seen. That these three fields are all in visible disrepair didn’t lessen the impact the news had on the teams.

“It’s disappointing because I’ve played here since my freshman year,” Valley senior Harland Rodriguez said. “Knowing we can’t play on our home field, it’s heartbreaking because it’s home. We’ve got play somewhere else, and it’s not going to feel the same. But we’ve just got to go (on the road) and take what’s ours.”

Valley senior J.C. Bingham said he left a lot of memories on the home field and hoped to use his senior year to make more of them.

But after the initial shock of the announcement wore off, there was only one thing left to do — get over it and go to work. As Bingham said, “We’ve just got to go with the flow and keep going on and playing football.”

“I think we’ve adjusted really well,” Valley coach Quincy Burts said. “We talk about adversity and not worrying about things that are out of our control. This is just something that’s out of our control.”

For practice, Valley and Rancho have lined the baseball fields at their respective campuses to make them at least closely resemble an actual football field.

Even being able to do that was a huge relief for Rancho coach Leon Evans, despite the “logistical nightmare” of lugging equipment and water farther than in years past every day for practice.

“At first we thought we were going to have to get on a bus and go to a community park every day,” Evans said. “That wasn’t going to work, but we’ve been preaching we’ll play in a parking lot if we have to.”

Fortunately Rancho won’t have to go to that drastic of a measure. The Rams will be on the road for most of their games, as will Clark, but all three schools have found neutral sites at which to play. In fact, Clark and Rancho meet each other Friday at Durango.

The saddest part of this situation, Evans said, is for the seniors who have been affected. There’s no ideal game to use as homecoming and senior night, and that’s a lament that’s been echoed by some of those seniors.

“My initial reaction was I was torn up,” Clark senior Chris McCoy said. “I was like, I just lost my senior homecoming game. I just lost my senior night, and there were family plans for people from out of town to come in. But after a day or so, I relaxed and came back to earth that it’s not the end of the world. We’re still going to have games. We’re still going to have a season.”

There are some silver linings, however. The original plan for the CCSD was to replace the turf at all three fields, and while Burts said he hasn’t heard anything recently on that front, Evans and Pickens said that’s still the plan. CCSD athletic director Pam Sloan did not return calls seeking comment.

In addition, each team will have an opportunity it might not have had otherwise — to play on a college field. That will come Sept. 28 at Sam Boyd Stadium, with Clark meeting Sierra Vista at 1 p.m., Moapa Valley facing Rancho at 4 and Valley closing the day’s events at 7 against Cheyenne. Valley is using that opportunity as its homecoming game.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.