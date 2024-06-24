109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to SEC school

Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) and offensive lineman Doug Utu (56) celebrate Rice&#x ...
Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) and offensive lineman Doug Utu (56) celebrate Rice’s touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman offensive linemen Doug Utu (56) and Sj Seuseu Alofaituli (65) position themselves ...
Bishop Gorman offensive linemen Doug Utu (56) and Sj Seuseu Alofaituli (65) position themselves during a game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Bishop Gorman holds up their Class 5A Division I high school football state championship trophy ...
Here is the Nevada Preps team of the year
Vashti Cunningham smiles after winning the women's high jump during the U.S. track and field ch ...
Graney: Former Bishop Gorman star looks to jump into 3rd Olympics
Bishop Gorman's Savannah Searcy (32) goes wild with her teammates after scoring and drawing a f ...
State-title showdown named Nevada Preps game of the year
Coronado girls golf coach Joe Sawaia is the Nevada Preps Coach of the Year. (Courtesy)
Meet the Nevada Preps Coach of the Year
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2024 - 1:13 pm
 

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Douglas Utu, one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2025, announced his college commitment to Tennessee on his social media accounts Monday.

Utu, a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, chose Tennessee over other notable schools such as Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Washington.

Utu is considered the second-best player in Nevada in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He is also the second-best interior offensive lineman and the 67th-ranked player overall.

Utu is the second four-star recruit from Nevada to announce his college commitment this month. Arbor View linebacker Christian Thatcher, the fifth-ranked recruit in the state in the class of 2025, committed to Utah on June 16.

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, a four-star recruit, is the state’s top prospect and still undecided. Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia and Michigan are some of the notable top schools interested in Meadows.

Gaels offensive linemen SJ Alofaituli and Alai Kalaniuvalu are the third and fourth-ranked prospects, respectively, in the state by 247 Sports. Both are four-star recruits and are still undecided.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Coronado girls golf coach Joe Sawaia is the Nevada Preps Coach of the Year. (Courtesy)
Meet the Nevada Preps Coach of the Year
By / RJ

Coronado girls golf coach Joe Sawaia helped lead the Cougars to the 5A state title in his final year coaching to earn Nevada Preps Coach of the Year honor.

Bishop Gorman senior captain and quarterback Micah Alejado leaps into the end zone for a touchd ...
Meet the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year
By / RJ

The three-time All-Southern Nevada first-team selection has committed to play college football at Hawaii. He enrolled early to join the Rainbow Warriors for spring practice in his home state.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
4-star Arbor View linebacker commits to Big 12 school
recommend 2
State-title showdown named Nevada Preps game of the year
recommend 3
Meet the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year
recommend 4
Here is the Nevada Preps team of the year
recommend 5
Meet the Nevada Preps Coach of the Year
recommend 6
LV high school changing nickname, mascot as trademark deal ends