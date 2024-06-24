4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to SEC school

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Douglas Utu, the second-ranked recruit in the state of Nevada by 247 Sports, announced his college commitment Monday.

Bishop Gorman offensive linemen Doug Utu (56) and Sj Seuseu Alofaituli (65) position themselves during a game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) and offensive lineman Doug Utu (56) celebrate Rice’s touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I state semifinal playoff football game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Douglas Utu, one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2025, announced his college commitment to Tennessee on his social media accounts Monday.

Proud to be announcing that I will be committing my craft and talents to the University of Tennessee! You can’t spell UTU without UT! Go Vols!🍊🍊🍊@AneUtu @wilson_utu @BishopGormanFB @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/6ktZPawGZL — Douglas Utu (@DouglasUtu56) June 24, 2024

Utu, a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, chose Tennessee over other notable schools such as Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Washington.

Utu is considered the second-best player in Nevada in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He is also the second-best interior offensive lineman and the 67th-ranked player overall.

Utu is the second four-star recruit from Nevada to announce his college commitment this month. Arbor View linebacker Christian Thatcher, the fifth-ranked recruit in the state in the class of 2025, committed to Utah on June 16.

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, a four-star recruit, is the state’s top prospect and still undecided. Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia and Michigan are some of the notable top schools interested in Meadows.

Gaels offensive linemen SJ Alofaituli and Alai Kalaniuvalu are the third and fourth-ranked prospects, respectively, in the state by 247 Sports. Both are four-star recruits and are still undecided.

