4-star Sierra Vista center commits to Big 12 school over UNLV

Sierra Vista boys basketball center Xavion Staton, Nevada’s No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2025, announced his college commitment Monday night.

Sierra Vista boys basketball center Xavion Staton, Nevada’s top class of 2025 recruit, announced his college commitment to BYU on Monday night.

Staton, a four-star prospect by 247Sports, chose BYU over UNLV, Michigan and Stanford. Staton made visits to BYU, UNLV and Stanford within the last two weeks, according to 247Sports.

“BYU, everybody had talked about them being the last visit and (them) having to do something to step up,” Staton said on a 247Sports YouTube livestream. “When we stepped on campus, we truly were blown away with the place. The relationship that we built with the coaches and everything, and the place and atmosphere was the right fit the moment we stepped on campus.”

Staton said he felt BYU coach Kevin Young will help him develop the most as a player. He said Young is “one of the best.”

“Being able to have him at the forefront of my development and everything is truly a blessing,” Staton said. “I feel like it’s the best pathway for me to my success and wanting to be in (the NBA) and things after that.”

Staton, listed as 7 feet and 190 pounds, is the No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2025 by 247Sports. He was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection last season and helped Sierra Vista win the Class 4A state title.

Staton had over 30 Division I offers. His other notable offers included Kansas, Arizona, Ohio State, Texas, USC and UCLA.

