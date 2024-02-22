4A/3A girls state roundup: Legacy, Canyon Springs ousted

Legacy and Canyon Springs couldn’t keep up in the Class 4A girls basketball state semifinals. The Southern Region representatives in 3A also were eliminated.

Canyon Springs senior center Kenijae Cherry, right, drives the lane against Spanish Springs senior forward Reagan Graham during a Class 4A state semifinal Wednesday at Lawlor Events Center in Reno. (Carter Eckl/Special to the Review-Journal)

Canyon Springs senior center Kenijae Cherry, right, drives the lane against Spanish Springs senior forward Reagan Graham during a Class 4A state semifinal Wednesday at Lawlor Events Center in Reno. (Carter Eckl/Special to the Review-Journal)

RENO — The Legacy girls basketball team hung with Bishop Manogue, the North’s top seed, through the first quarter of their Class 4A state semifinal Wednesday.

But only for a quarter.

The Miners led by two points after the first quarter and by 15 at halftime before pulling away for an 82-42 victory at Lawlor Events Center.

Bishop Manogue (25-1) will face Spanish Springs in an all-Northern state championship game at 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Spanish Springs routed Southern champion Canyon Springs 50-20 in the other semifinal.

Legacy (20-11) trailed only 16-14 after the first quarter, but the Miners widened the margin to 38-23 at the break. By mid-fourth quarter, Manogue pushed the lead beyond 35, triggering the running clock.

Junior Alabama Nieves led Legacy with 17 points, and senior Jaleese McKenzie and sophomore Ajalee Williams each had eight points in the loss.

— No. 2N Spanish Springs 50, No. 1S Canyon Springs 20: At Lawlor Events Center, the Cougars (19-11) led 39-6 at halftime of the other 4A state semifinal.

Freshman Jasmine Legardy had eight points for the Pioneers (22-9), and senior Jayda Bell added six.

Class 3A

— No. 1N Lowry 50, No. 2S Pahrump Valley 48: At Lawlor Events Center, senior Autum Sanchez hit a long jumper at the buzzer to send the Buckaroos (21-6) past the Trojans (27-4) in a 3A state semifinal.

Lowry will face Fernley, a 58-50 winner over Moapa Valley, in an all-Northern state championship game at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

Pahrump Valley led 30-28 at halftime and 45-35 after three quarters, but couldn’t close out the victory.

On the final possession, Sanchez caught a pass in front of her own bench and fired from just inside the 3-point line, swishing the game-winner before being tackled by her teammates.

Class 3A girls state semis FINAL | Lowry 50, Pahrump Valley 48 Lowry senior Autum Sanchez wins it at the buzzer for the Buckaroos. Trojans led 45-35 after three, but Lowry holds PV to three points in the 4th. Lowry will face Fernley for the 3A state title. pic.twitter.com/OEfRPcIwY1 — Carter Eckl (@CarterEckl) February 21, 2024

The Trojans had their chances in the waning moments. Senior Abbigail Ramos poked loose a steal, which allowed senior Kailani Martinez to make a fast-break layup to take a 48-46 lead with 1:40 to play. Lowry tied the score again 12 seconds later.

The Trojans then had a chance to take the lead at the free-throw line with 10.2 seconds left, but missed both shots, setting up Sanchez’s heroics.

Martinez scored 21 points for Pahrump Valley, and senior Paris Coleman added 13.

— No. 2N Fernley 58, No. 1S Moapa Valley 50: At Lawlor Events Center, the Vaqueros (29-2) extended their lead to 11 early in the fourth quarter and held off the Pirates (27-4).

Senior Andie Wood scored 18 points, and junior Claire Cox added 11 for Moapa Valley, which cut the deficit to 49-43 in the fourth quarter but got no closer.

Fernley led 28-24 at halftime.