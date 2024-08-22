5 games to watch in Southern Nevada high school football this week

Liberty and Desert Pines’ season openers are two of the top games to watch in Southern Nevada high school football this week.

Liberty quarterback Tyrese Smith (11) runs the ball as Liberty running back Isaiah Lauofo runs behind him during a game against Shadow Ridge at Liberty High School Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For Liberty football coach Rich Muraco, it’s time to answer some questions.

He lost much of his starting offense from last season, but otherwise has another outstanding crop of returners and another promising batch of newcomers.

So the question is, will this Liberty team be as good as the one that went 10-2 before losing to Bishop Gorman in the 5A Division I state title game last season?

Muraco will get a glimpse at the answer when his squad hosts Skyridge (Utah) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Falcons finished 11-3 last year, but fell 33-29 to Timpview (Utah) in their 2024 opener Aug. 15.

Former Las Vegas High standout Elijah Espinoza takes over at quarterback for Liberty and could have a significant say in the outcome.

The Patriots have home-field advantage in their favor. If their defense keeps Skyridge’s scoring within reason, Liberty will have a good shot at a season-opening victory.

Here’s a look at four other top local high school football games this week:

(All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted)

Centennial at Desert Pines

The Bulldogs, who went 11-1 last season on the way to a 4A state championship, have moved up to 5A Division III. The bulk of their roster is back, including running back Khyren Harris and wide receiver Jayden Thomas.

The Jaguars may have an opening if they can rattle new Centennial quarterback James Monaghan. They have several quality defensive players returning from last year’s team that finished 4-6 in 5A Division I.

Desert Pines did lose several key pieces, however, including quarterback AJ Stowers.

Highland (Idaho) at Legacy

Idaho’s defending 5A state champion could be a stiff challenge for the Longhorns, though the Rams lost almost everyone from last season’s roster.

Legacy can also go in confident as the reigning 5A Division III state title winners.

Quarterback Aidan Crawford could be the key to a Longhorns’ victory after throwing for 2,291 yards and 22 touchdowns last year. He passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns in Legacy’s season-opening 34-20 win against Basic on Aug. 16.

Las Vegas at Basic

Both teams already have a game under their belts.

The Wildcats stunned Palo Verde 27-6 on Friday, while the Wolves fell to Legacy 34-20.

Tanner Vibabul led the way in Las Vegas’ victory by completing 13 of 16 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll need another strong performance to give his team a chance against Basic.

The Wolves have an explosive offense led by standout wide receiver Chrey Traylor. They have a good chance to win what should be a high-scoring contest.

Faith Lutheran at Bakersfield Christian (California), 7:30 p.m.

The Crusaders won their season opener at home against Desert Hills (Utah) in dramatic fashion Aug. 16. Liam Radke made a 32-yard field goal with five seconds left to give Faith Lutheran a 25-23 victory.

Now, the Crusaders will have to see if they can get another win on the road.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Alex Rogers played well against Desert Hills, completing 13 of his 19 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll need to be on his game again if the Crusaders want to start 2-0.

Week 2 football schedule

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Friday

Sandy Valley at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.

Laughlin at Round Mountain, 5 p.m.

Centennial at Desert Pines

Sierra Vista at Coronado

Las Vegas High at Basic

Highland (Idaho) at Legacy

Sunrise Mountain at Foothill

Spanish Springs at Shadow Ridge

Desert Oasis at Silverado

Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial

Somerset-Losee at Eldorado

Damien (Hawaii) at Mojave

Bonanza at Valley

Clark at Sloan Canyon

Democracy Prep at Western

Skyridge (Utah) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Green Valley at Herriman (Utah), 7 p.m.

Faith Lutheran at Bakersfield Christian (California), 7 p.m.

Northview at Durango, 7 p.m.

Hurricane (Utah) at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

SLAM Academy at Mohave (Arizona), 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

Cheyenne at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

Mater East at Rancho Christian (California), 7 p.m.

Lake Mead Academy at Granite Hills (California), 7 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley at Eureka, 7 p.m.

Battle Mountain at White Pine, 7 p.m.

Tonopah at Pyramid Lake, 7 p.m.

Beatty at Trona (California), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Palo Verde at Reno High, noon

Arbor View at Lincoln (California), 1 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida), 4 p.m.

Parker (Arizona) at Needles, 4 p.m.

The Meadows at Coastal Academy (California), 5 p.m.

GV Christian at Coral Academy of Science Reno, 7 p.m.