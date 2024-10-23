5 high school football games to watch this week in Southern Nevada

Here are the top five high school football games to watch this week as the regular season comes to a close in Southern Nevada.

Desert Pines senior Ejuan Carter (1) pushes Arbor View running back Sean Moore (2) out of bounds during the high school football game at Arbor View High School, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All games at 6 p.m. Thursday unless otherwise noted

Liberty at Arbor View

Liberty has been No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s rankings most of the last half decade, but Arbor View has been in that spot most of this season.

The No. 2 Aggies (6-1, 3-1 5A Division I) have surged this year behind sophomore quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, who has thrown for 1,697 yards and 18 touchdowns.

But the No. 5 Patriots (3-5, 2-2) have rebounded after a 1-5 start to steamroll Desert Pines and Foothill the past two weeks. They have played a rigorous schedule, so they should be prepared for this game.

Arbor View’s prolific offense could be a problem for Liberty’s defense, which is giving up 30.6 points per game. But the Patriots have momentum on their side and this one could go down to the wire.

Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge

The No. 10 Mustangs (6-3, 3-2 5A Division II) will go in as the favorite. They’ve won four of their past five games and that stretch includes quality wins over Palo Verde and Green Valley.

Expect Shadow Ridge to keep the ball on the ground, as running back Tyrell Craven has been highly productive behind a strong offensive line. He has 1,099 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

The Mountain Lions (2-6, 1-4) have lost four consecutive games after what appeared to be a promising start. Quarterback Charlie Butera has been consistent with 1,177 passing yards and six touchdowns, but his defense has given up 32 points per game over the past month.

Centennial at Las Vegas High

Las Vegas (7-2, 4-0 5A Division III) has won six of its last seven games behind a potent offense. Quarterback Tanner Vibabul is the Wildcats’ leading rusher but remains a passing threat as well.

The Bulldogs (3-5, 3-1) have struggled defensively, but they have played a challenging schedule that could yield dividends Thursday.

Quarterback Ashton Hunt threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-21 win over Desert Oasis in Centennial’s last game.

The Bulldogs have an outside chance at a Division II championship on a tiebreaker, but the No. 9 Wildcats would claim the title outright with a win.

Mojave at Losee

This game was long ago circled on both teams’ calendars as the potential final hurdle to a league championship.

The Lions and the Rattlers are both 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the 4A Desert League. Both have dominated their opponents throughout the season.

Losee has won eight straight and is ranked No. 1 in 4A. That’s thanks in part to a powerful offense that is led by running back Kieran Daniel, who has 1,068 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. But second-ranked Mojave, which has not lost to a Nevada opponent, has a defense that has recorded six shutouts.

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

This is another highly-anticipated matchup between two seemingly evenly-matched sides.

Virgin Valley will be playing at home, which is the only clear advantage for either team.

Moapa Valley’s only league loss came to SLAM Academy in September. Quarterback Talon Schraft, who has 929 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, leads the way for the Pirates (8-1, 4-1 3A Southern).

Virgin Valley’s only league loss was a double forfeit to Democracy Prep in September. The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1) were winning that game through three quarters before a sideline skirmish resulted in punitive action against both teams. Running back Drew Dixon, who has 1,171 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, is Virgin Valley’s standout on offense.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

Laughlin at Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Arbor View

Coronado at Foothill

Silverado at Green Valley

Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge

Centennial at Las Vegas High

Desert Oasis at Durango

Sunrise Mountain at Clark

Mojave at Losee

Rancho at Western

Spring Valley at Chaparral

Eldorado at Cadence

Cheyenne at Cimarron-Memorial

Mater East at SLAM Academy

Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

GV Christian at Needles, 7 p.m.

Indian Springs at Tonopah, 7 p.m.

Awaken Christian at The Meadows, 7:30 p.m.