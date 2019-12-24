Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

Caden Buckley, Bishop Gorman (Bishop Gorman soccer photo)

Tommy Tate, Bishop Gorman (Bishop Gorman soccer photo)

Zachary Trimming, Virgin Valley (Virgin Valley soccer photo)

Marcos Delgado, Durango (Durango soccer photo)

Alan Lopez, Tech (Tech soccer photo)

Brophy Howard, Bishop Gorman (Bishop Gorman soccer photo)

Diesel Fiore, Bishop Gorman (Bishop Gorman soccer photo)

Hiram Triana, Bishop Gorman (Bishop Gorman soccer photo)

Andy Rodriguez, Western (Western soccer photo)

Max Patton, Liberty (Liberty soccer photo)

Emiliano Garcia, Eldorado (Eldorado soccer photo)

Roberto Soto, Eldorado (Eldorado soccer photo)

William Nantas, Green Valley (Green Valley soccer photo)

Lincoln Aquino, Coronado (Coronado soccer photo)

Player of the Year: Caden Buckley, Bishop Gorman

Coach of the Year: Tommy Tate, Bishop Gorman

First team

Sergio Aguayo, Las Vegas: The junior was the Mountain Region Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner.

Lincoln Aquino, Coronado: The senior had 14 goals and six assists for 34 points for the Desert Region runner-up.

Caden Buckley, Bishop Gorman: The senior was the Desert Region Player of the Year after combining strong defense with seven goals and six assists for 20 points. He assisted on the only goal in the state championship game.

Marcos Delgado, Durango: The senior was named the Desert Region Offensive Player of the Year after he scored 19 goals and added five assists for 43 points.

Diesel Fiore, Bishop Gorman: The junior led the valley with 13 shutouts, including in the state championship game. He also added two assists.

Emiliano Garcia, Eldorado: The junior had 10 shutouts for the Mountain Region champion and state runner-up.

Brophy Howard, Bishop Gorman: The senior had 16 goals and a team-best 15 assists 47 points for the state champion.

Alan Lopez, Tech: The junior scored 18 goals and added 16 assists for 52 points.

William Nantas, Green Valley: The senior was second in the valley with 30 goals, also had 18 assists for 78 points.

Max Patton, Liberty: The senior had 12 goals and nine assists for 33 points.

Andy Rodriguez, Western: The senior was the valley’s top scorer with 43 goals and 20 assists for 106 points to lead the Warriors to the Class 3A state championship.

Roberto Soto, Eldorado: The senior midfielder was the state runner-up’s top playmaker with 18 goals and 19 assists.

Hiram Triana, Bishop Gorman: The senior was the state champion’s leading goal-scorer with 19. He also had nine assists for 47 points.

Zachary Trimming, Virgin Valley: The freshman scored 21 goals and added nine assists for 51 points.

Nathan Zamora, Las Vegas: The junior had 14 goals and a valley-high 26 assists for the Mountain Region regular-season champion.

Second team

Masahiko Adachi, Liberty: The junior midfielder had 11 goals and two assists for 24 points.

Jaden Almazan, Silverado: The junior midfielder finished with seven goals and four assists for 18 points.

Landon Amick, Faith Lutheran: The junior was the Mountain Region Goalkeeper of the Year with seven shutouts. He also had an assist.

Manny Aparicio, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored 13 goals and added four assists for 30 points.

Jonathan Constanza, Tech: The junior was the Desert Region Defensive Player of the Year, also added two goals and an assist for five points.

Yobani Garcia, Tech: The senior was third in the Desert Region with nine shutouts.

Antonio Gomez, Palo Verde: The senior played forward and defender, finished with 10 goals and 11 assists for 31 points.

Anthony Gonzalez, Las Vegas: The junior had 17 goals and 14 assists for the Mountain Region runner-up.

Jose Gonzalez, Canyon Springs: The senior midfielder scored three goals and added 10 assists for 16 points.

Arthur Medina, Arbor View: The junior had 16 points and eight assists for 40 points.

Aljandro Plazola, Eldorado: The senior defender was a key cog that helped the state runner-up pitch 10 shutouts.

Josue Ruiz, Coronado: The senior had 9.5 shutouts for the Desert Region runner-up.

Ari Servent, Faith Lutheran: The junior scored 12 goals and added four assists for 28 points.

Allen Somera, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored 13 points and added four assists for 30 points.

Dominic Velasco, Spring Valley: The senior was one of the Desert Region’s top defenders, added three assists.

Aidan Yamachika, Bishop Gorman: The junior midfielder scored eight goals and added five assists for 21 points.

Coach of the Year

Tommy Tate, Bishop Gorman

The fifth-year coach guided the Gaels to an unbeaten season and their first Class 4A state championship since 2012. Gorman was 26-0-1 and ranked No. 13 in the nation by USA Today.

Honorable mention

Alejandro Alvarez, Legacy

Drew Bowden, Las Vegas

Elijah Casperson, Shadow Ridge

Carlos Castro, Spring Valley

George Charles, Bishop Gorman

Jared Chavez, Bonanza

Sebastian Contreras, Las Vegas

Greg Cook, Palo Verde

Ryan Daniel, Coronado

Adrian Figueroa, Eldorado

Eduardo Garcia, Sierra Vista

Bryan Nava, Durango

Max Spingler, Foothill

Tre Towers, Cimarron-Memorial

Aaron Ulloa-Tapia, Tech

Javier Vasquez, Coronado