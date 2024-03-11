2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team announced

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Desert Oasis’ Desirae Hunt delivers the ball during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Centennial at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Kaylen Lilly is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Green Valley's Elycia Ponce is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team. (Eric Johnston photos).

Mojave's Sara Miric is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Desert Oasis coach James Dinkel is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Desert Oasis' Desirae Hunt is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.

Lilly Houle is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

First Team

Lilly Houle, Centennial — Won the Class 5A state individual title and led 5A with a 176.5 pin average.

Desirae Hunt, Desert Oasis — Finished third in the 5A state individual tournament and was second in 5A with a 170.2 pin average.

Kaylen Lilly Coronado — Was the 5A state individual runner-up.

Sara Miric, Mojave — Won the 3A state individual title and led 3A with a 186.7 pin average.

Elycia Ponce, Green Valley — Won the 4A state individual title, led 4A with a 173.5 pin average and helped the Gators to the 4A team title.

Coach of the Year

James Dinkel, Desert Oasis — Guided the Diamondbacks to the 5A team state title, the school’s first girls bowling team title.

Second Team

Calee Berry, Coronado — Was fourth in 5A with a 165.2 pin average.

Peyton Cedillo, Sierra Vista — Was a 5A state individual state semifinalist.

Shantell Hunt, Desert Oasis — Was the anchor bowler for the 5A state champion and was 10th in 5A with a 159.4 pin average.

Jazelle Souza, Silverado — Was third in 5A with a 169.8 pin average.

Sophie Wood, Centennial — Was fifth in 5A with a 164.6 pin average.

Honorable Mention

Keana Ancheta, Sierra Vista

Kloe-Belle Yabut, Palo Verde

Zoey Billot, Canyon Springs

Noel Gregorich, Clark

Emily Herring, Foothill

Jordynn Hernandez, Shadow Ridge

Mariah LaPorte, Silverado

Sophia Medellin, Liberty

Mariah McGuigan, Mojave

Alexa Naumu, Foothill

Maeson Powers, Boulder City

Sunshine Rivera, Del Sol

Cayla Sylvain, The Meadows

McKenna Widmann, Bonanza

Wing Yiu Lee, Palo Verde

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.