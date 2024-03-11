2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team announced
Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls bowling team.
First Team
Lilly Houle, Centennial — Won the Class 5A state individual title and led 5A with a 176.5 pin average.
Desirae Hunt, Desert Oasis — Finished third in the 5A state individual tournament and was second in 5A with a 170.2 pin average.
Kaylen Lilly Coronado — Was the 5A state individual runner-up.
Sara Miric, Mojave — Won the 3A state individual title and led 3A with a 186.7 pin average.
Elycia Ponce, Green Valley — Won the 4A state individual title, led 4A with a 173.5 pin average and helped the Gators to the 4A team title.
Coach of the Year
James Dinkel, Desert Oasis — Guided the Diamondbacks to the 5A team state title, the school’s first girls bowling team title.
Second Team
Calee Berry, Coronado — Was fourth in 5A with a 165.2 pin average.
Peyton Cedillo, Sierra Vista — Was a 5A state individual state semifinalist.
Shantell Hunt, Desert Oasis — Was the anchor bowler for the 5A state champion and was 10th in 5A with a 159.4 pin average.
Jazelle Souza, Silverado — Was third in 5A with a 169.8 pin average.
Sophie Wood, Centennial — Was fifth in 5A with a 164.6 pin average.
Honorable Mention
Keana Ancheta, Sierra Vista
Kloe-Belle Yabut, Palo Verde
Zoey Billot, Canyon Springs
Noel Gregorich, Clark
Emily Herring, Foothill
Jordynn Hernandez, Shadow Ridge
Mariah LaPorte, Silverado
Sophia Medellin, Liberty
Mariah McGuigan, Mojave
Alexa Naumu, Foothill
Maeson Powers, Boulder City
Sunshine Rivera, Del Sol
Cayla Sylvain, The Meadows
McKenna Widmann, Bonanza
Wing Yiu Lee, Palo Verde
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.