Girls Bowling

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Desert Oasis’ Shantell Hunt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 2:20 pm
 
Desert Oasis’ Shantell Hunt slaps hands with her team after a strike during the Class 5A ...
Desert Oasis’ Shantell Hunt slaps hands with her team after a strike during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Centennial at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shantell Hunt is the only bowler remaining from the Desert Oasis girls bowling team that came up short in the 5A state title match in 2022.

Hunt helped the Diamondbacks pull through two years later.

She bowled a team-high score of 594 over three games to help Desert Oasis defeat Centennial 7-2 (2,037-1,957 pin total) to win the 5A state title Friday at The Orleans. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“I’m so happy that we won,” Hunt said Friday. “I was literally sobbing. I didn’t expect to cry. But I’m very happy that we were able to win and that the team came through and did what they needed to do.”

It was the first girls bowling team state title for Desert Oasis, which was the No. 2 seed in the 5A state playoffs.

Desert Oasis won the first game 719-638 to earn two points. Centennial, the No. 1 seed and reigning state champion, won the second game 656-601 to tie things 2-2. The win got the Bulldogs 26 pins behind in the pin total, which was worth three points, entering the final match.

Coach James Dinkel gathered Desert Oasis to deliver a message between games.

“Our coach basically told us to stop worrying about getting strikes and worry about getting spares, just to get more points on the board,” Hunt said.

Desert Oasis won the final game 717-663 to clinch the title.

Hunt said what made this team “special” was her younger sister was the team’s first bowler. Hunt was the anchor.

“I’m so happy we won the state title,” Hunt said. “I was nervous the other day because we were runner-up a couple of years ago. That’s why I’m so happy.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

