Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls soccer team.

Caro Acosta, Western (Western soccer photo)

Gianna Mestas, Tech (Gianna Mestas photo)

Jordan Brown, Faith Lutheran (Faith Lutheran soccer photo)

Kya Taylor, Centennial (Centennial soccer photo)

Mya Wilson, Arbor View (Arbor View soccer photo)

Quincy Bonds, Centennial (Centennial soccer photo)

Tiana Beavers, Arbor View (Arbor View soccer photo)

Mallory Arnold, Canyon Springs (Canyon Springs soccer photo)

Jaden Terrana, Bishop Gorman (Bishop Gorman soccer photo)

Jacey Wood, Desert Oasis (Desert Oasis soccer photo)

Taylor Book, Coronado (Dana Neel photo)

Alexis Peshales, Coronado (Dana Neel photo)

First team

Caro Acosta, Western: The senior had 43 goals and 14 assists for a valley-best 100 points to earn the Sunset League’s Golden Boot.

Keely Alexander, Boulder City: The senior defender was the Sunrise League Player of the Year.

Mallory Arnold, Canyon Springs: The junior had 13 goals and four assists to lead the Pioneers with 30 points.

Tiana Beavers, Arbor View: The sophomore scored 23 goals and added six assists to lead the Aggies with 52 points.

Quincy Bonds, Centennial: The senior scored 36 goals and added 18 assists for 90 points to earn the Mountain League’s Golden Boot Award.

Taylor Book, Coronado: The senior earned Desert League Goalkeeper of the Year for the state runner-up.

Jordan Brown, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore kept 18 clean sheets and was the backbone of a defense for the Class 4A state champion that allowed three goals all season.

Ylexus Gilliland, Liberty: The senior had 15 goals and 10 assists to tie for the team lead with 40 points in addition to being Desert League Defensive Player of the Year.

Amelia McManus, Faith Lutheran: The Mountain Region Player of the Year

Gianna Mestas, Tech: The sophomore midfielder had 18 goals and 10 assists for 46 points.

Alexis Peshales, Coronado: The sophomore midfielder led the Cougars with 11 goals, 10 assists and 32 points to help them to a state runner-up finish.

Kya Taylor, Centennial: The senior defender also had three goals for the Mountain Region runner-up.

Jaden Terrana, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored 29 goals and 23 assists for 81 points to set school career records in all three categories and earn Desert League Offensive Player of the Year.

Mya Wilson, Arbor View: The Aggies’ top defender also had five goals and nine assists.

Jacey Wood, Desert Oasis: The Desert League Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner had 26 goals, including tying an NIAA Class 4A record with six in one game, and 17 assists for 69 points.

Second team

Mikayla Anderson, Desert Oasis: The senior defender and midfielder scored three goals and added three assists for the Desert League runner-up.

Isabelle Ayala, Green Valley: The freshman made an immediate impact with 14 goals and 11 assists for 39 points.

Alexis Blue, Palo Verde: The sophomore midfielder had 10 goals and seven assists for 27 points.

Elise Bush, Foothill: The senior scored 21 goals and had 11 assists for 53 points.

Sasha Centeno, Valley: The senior goalkeeper was the Sunset League Player of the Year.

Samantha Elliot, Tech: The senior midfielder had a team-best 23 goals, 11 assists and 57 points.

Josephine Hartl, Liberty: The sophomore posted 9.5 shutouts, also had two assists.

Kennedy Lazenby, Faith Lutheran: The junior had 15 goals and 12 assists for 42 points for the state champion.

Elysabeth Lough, Arbor View: The junior was second in the valley with 13 shutouts.

Kaylee Mendoza, Pahrump Valley: The junior scored 30 goals and added eight assists.

Samantha Orozco, Green Valley: The sophomore had 17 goals and a team-high 18 assists for 52 points.

Mia Ostler, Eldorado: The junior led the Sundevils with eight goals, 11 assists and 27 points.

Tori Peterson, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore helped anchor the Crusaders’ defense, also had eight goals and two assists.

Alexis Ponce, Shadow Ridge: The senior defender had two goals and four assists.

Gissell Rodriguez, Western: The senior had 25 goals and 13 assists for 63 points.

Grace Sedillo, Las Vegas: The junior midfielder had 16 points and 10 assists for 42 points.

Coach of the Year

Bob Chinn, Faith Lutheran

The first-year coach led the Crusaders to an unbeaten season and the Class 4A state championship. Faith Lutheran finished 23-0-1 and ranked eighth in the nation by USA Today.

Player honorable mention

Genevieve Balmer, Boulder City

Kayla Barto, Centennial

Rainee Brito, Virgin Valley

Brooke Cimini, Faith Lutheran

Kayla Combs, Centennial

Elisa Corvalon, Arbor View

Carmen Endicott, Arbor View

Alyssa Fuller, Bishop Gorman

Hannah Galvin, Liberty

Olivia Lester, Sierra Vista

Camille Longabardi, Faith Lutheran

Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman

Samantha Nieves, Bishop Gorman

Regan Parise, Basic

Molly Russell, Coronado

Endya Scott, Desert Oasis

Adrianna Serna, Palo Verde

Hannah Smith, Rancho

Cianna Thomas, Shadow Ridge

Brooke Vokoun, Foothill

Mykal Yanke, Centennial