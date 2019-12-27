44°F
All-State Teams

2019 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2019 - 6:25 pm
 

Player of the Year: Tommi Stockham, Bishop Gorman

Coach of the Year: Amy Schlauder, Durango

First team

Sara Arroyo, Coronado: The senior had 258 kills, hit .317 and added 45 blocks.

Kamry Bailey, Boulder City: The junior had 481 kills, a .351 hitting percentage, 212 digs and 89 aces.

Julianne Carlat, Bishop Gorman: The junior had 226 kills, hit .441, 133 blocks and 50 aces.

Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore set the NIAA all-class record for assists with 1,474 and had 122 aces.

Arien Fafard, Palo Verde: The senior had 690 assists, 224 digs, 185 kills, 50 blocks and 46 aces.

Anuhea Faitau, Durango: The senior had 1,032 assists, 250 digs and 64 kills.

Anna Massari, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 351 kills, a .444 hitting percentage, 74 blocks and 49 aces.

Leah Miller, Rancho: The sophomore had 328 kills, a .296 hitting percentage, 108 digs and 66 blocks.

Jaquelyn Robinson, Durango: The junior had 368 kills, 202 digs, 55 aces and 31 blocks.

Jennifer Soha, Green Valley: The junior had 323 kills, a .323 hitting percentage and 78 blocks.

Tommi Stockham, Bishop Gorman: The senior had 622 kills, a .462 hitting percentage, 402 digs, 92 blocks and 79 aces.

Ava Wright, Boulder City: The junior had 1,180 assists, 140 digs and 106 aces.

Second team

Kaya Anderson, Centennial: The sophomore had 714 assists, 207 digs, 39 kills and 39 aces.

Jan Duhaylungsod, Rancho: The sophomore had 642 assists, 213 digs, 100 kills and 71 aces.

Skyla Faught, Las Vegas: The senior was the top player for a team that was 9-4 in the Mountain League.

Raegan Herr, Boulder City: The senior had 336 kills, a .334 hitting percentage, 163 digs and 84 aces.

Taylor Jefferson, Bishop Gorman: The junior had 302 kills, a .365 hitting percentage, 315 digs, 39 blocks and 36 aces.

Aqueelah Muhammad, Mojave: The senior was the Class 3A Sunset League Player of the Year.

Bailey Olbur, Durango: The senior had 288 kills, a .339 hitting percentage and 89 blocks.

Sophia Parlanti, Desert Oasis: The junior had 304 kills, a .264 hitting percentage, 184 digs, 34 aces and 34 blocks.

Kate Prior, Boulder City: The sophomore had 291 kills, a .510 hitting percentage and 78 blocks.

Kennedi Steele, Durango: The senior had 300 kills, 306 digs and 32 aces.

VaiLin Tagaloa, Shadow Ridge: The junior had 260 assists, 223 digs, 178 kills and 71 aces.

Carli Tanner, Palo Verde: The senior had 241 kills, a .330 hitting percentage, 195 digs and 40 aces.

Coach of the Year

Amy Schlauder, Durango: The seventh-year coach guided Durango to the Desert Region regular-season title and a Class 4A state runner-up finish. The Trailblazers were 34-8 for the season.

Honorable mention

Alex Anderson-Smith, Palo Verde

Sophia Dominguez, Durango

Abbie Evans, Moapa Valley

Chloe Geiman, Centennial

Isabelle Guerrero, Faith Lutheran

Aniya Marshall, Boulder City

Austynn Martinson, SLAM Academy

Zoey Robinson, Boulder City

Cassandra Smits-Van Oyen, Coronado

Kyndaal Stansbury, Bishop Gorman

Jazmyne Walker, Legacy

