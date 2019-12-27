2019 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team
Here is the 2019 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team.
Player of the Year: Tommi Stockham, Bishop Gorman
Coach of the Year: Amy Schlauder, Durango
First team
Sara Arroyo, Coronado: The senior had 258 kills, hit .317 and added 45 blocks.
Kamry Bailey, Boulder City: The junior had 481 kills, a .351 hitting percentage, 212 digs and 89 aces.
Julianne Carlat, Bishop Gorman: The junior had 226 kills, hit .441, 133 blocks and 50 aces.
Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore set the NIAA all-class record for assists with 1,474 and had 122 aces.
Arien Fafard, Palo Verde: The senior had 690 assists, 224 digs, 185 kills, 50 blocks and 46 aces.
Anuhea Faitau, Durango: The senior had 1,032 assists, 250 digs and 64 kills.
Anna Massari, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 351 kills, a .444 hitting percentage, 74 blocks and 49 aces.
Leah Miller, Rancho: The sophomore had 328 kills, a .296 hitting percentage, 108 digs and 66 blocks.
Jaquelyn Robinson, Durango: The junior had 368 kills, 202 digs, 55 aces and 31 blocks.
Jennifer Soha, Green Valley: The junior had 323 kills, a .323 hitting percentage and 78 blocks.
Tommi Stockham, Bishop Gorman: The senior had 622 kills, a .462 hitting percentage, 402 digs, 92 blocks and 79 aces.
Ava Wright, Boulder City: The junior had 1,180 assists, 140 digs and 106 aces.
Second team
Kaya Anderson, Centennial: The sophomore had 714 assists, 207 digs, 39 kills and 39 aces.
Jan Duhaylungsod, Rancho: The sophomore had 642 assists, 213 digs, 100 kills and 71 aces.
Skyla Faught, Las Vegas: The senior was the top player for a team that was 9-4 in the Mountain League.
Raegan Herr, Boulder City: The senior had 336 kills, a .334 hitting percentage, 163 digs and 84 aces.
Taylor Jefferson, Bishop Gorman: The junior had 302 kills, a .365 hitting percentage, 315 digs, 39 blocks and 36 aces.
Aqueelah Muhammad, Mojave: The senior was the Class 3A Sunset League Player of the Year.
Bailey Olbur, Durango: The senior had 288 kills, a .339 hitting percentage and 89 blocks.
Sophia Parlanti, Desert Oasis: The junior had 304 kills, a .264 hitting percentage, 184 digs, 34 aces and 34 blocks.
Kate Prior, Boulder City: The sophomore had 291 kills, a .510 hitting percentage and 78 blocks.
Kennedi Steele, Durango: The senior had 300 kills, 306 digs and 32 aces.
VaiLin Tagaloa, Shadow Ridge: The junior had 260 assists, 223 digs, 178 kills and 71 aces.
Carli Tanner, Palo Verde: The senior had 241 kills, a .330 hitting percentage, 195 digs and 40 aces.
Coach of the Year
Amy Schlauder, Durango: The seventh-year coach guided Durango to the Desert Region regular-season title and a Class 4A state runner-up finish. The Trailblazers were 34-8 for the season.
Honorable mention
Alex Anderson-Smith, Palo Verde
Sophia Dominguez, Durango
Abbie Evans, Moapa Valley
Chloe Geiman, Centennial
Isabelle Guerrero, Faith Lutheran
Aniya Marshall, Boulder City
Austynn Martinson, SLAM Academy
Zoey Robinson, Boulder City
Cassandra Smits-Van Oyen, Coronado
Kyndaal Stansbury, Bishop Gorman
Jazmyne Walker, Legacy