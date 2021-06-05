2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team

Palo Verde’s Joe Hallead is Coach of the Year and Bishop Gorman outfielder Tyler Whitaker is Player of the Year on the All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Gunnar Myro (8) runs home for a run against Coronado in the fifth inning of the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Gunnar Myro is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Durango's Irvin Weems is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Desert Oasis' Jacob Walsh is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Rancho's Jairo Verdugo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Palo Verde's Joe Hallead is Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Liberty's Ryan Towers is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Sierra Vista's Spencer Blackwell is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Palo Verde's Tommy DiLandri is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Tyler Whitaker is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Palo Verde's Aric Anderson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Coronado's Austin Cates is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Liberty's Chase Gallegos is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Silverado's Chris Cortez is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Sierra Vista's Dominic Lopez is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Basic's Ty Southisene is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Basic's Hunter Katschke is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Gavin Mez is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Demitri Diamant is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Silverado's Tanner McDougal is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

First team

P — Spencer Blackwell, Sierra Vista

The senior was 6-0 with a 2.26 ERA, 32 strikeouts and a .192 batting average against. He also hit .400 for the Class 4A champion.

P — Austin Cates, Coronado

The senior was 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA and .172 batting average against. He also hit .448 with a 1.257 OPS, four doubles, one home run and 11 RBIs.

P — Chris Cortez, Silverado

The senior was 3-1 with a 1.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 28⅓ innings. He also hit .491 with seven doubles, five triples, one home run and 21 RBIs for the Class 4A runner-up.

P — Ryan Towers, Liberty

The senior left-hander was 3-0 with 47 strikeouts in 30⅔ innings. He was the only pitcher to earn a win against Class 5A Southern Region champion Bishop Gorman.

C — Chase Gallegos, Liberty

The senior hit .444 with a 1.101 OPS, six doubles, one triple, two home runs and 23 RBIs. He threw out 60 percent of attempted base-stealers.

C — Gavin Mez, Bishop Gorman

The senior hit .469 and had a team-high .603 on-base percentage for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

IF — Jordan Boman, Centennial

The junior hit .438 with a 1.422 OPS, seven doubles, six home runs and 21 RBIs.

IF — Dominic Lopez, Sierra Vista

The senior hit .533 with a 1.318 OPS, five doubles, one triple, one home run and 18 RBIs for the Class 4A champion.

IF — Gunnar Myro, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore hit .463, led the team with a .976 slugging percentage and tied for the team lead with five home runs for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

IF — Ty Southisene, Basic

The freshman hit .481 with five doubles, four home runs and 23 RBIs from the leadoff spot.

IF — Jairo Verdugo, Rancho

The senior hit .513 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs. As a pitcher, he was 1-1 with 18 strikeouts.

OF — Tommy DiLandri, Palo Verde

The senior hit .426 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and 10 stolen bases for the Class 5A Desert League champion.

OF — Sam Simon, Centennial

The senior hit .511 with a 1.674 OPS, eight doubles, one triple, five home runs and 24 RBIs.

OF — Irvin Weems, Durango

The senior hit .561 with a 1.757 OPS, nine doubles, one triple, four home runs and 27 RBIs.

OF — Tyler Whitaker, Bishop Gorman

The senior hit .491 with four home runs and led the team with nine doubles and 30 RBIs for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

UTIL — Aric Anderson, Palo Verde

The senior hit .383 with four home runs and 19 RBIs for the Class 5A Desert League champion.

UTIL — Demitri Diamant, Bishop Gorman

The junior hit .463 a tied for the team lead with five home runs. As pitcher, he had a 1.36 WHIP for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

UTIL — Hunter Katschke, Basic

The senior hit .600 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 5-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 22⅔ innings.

UTIL — Tanner McDougal, Silverado

The senior hit .455 with two home runs and 19 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 3-1 with a 1.01 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 20⅔ innings.

UTIL — Jacob Walsh, Desert Oasis

The senior hit .416 with five doubles, three triples and 13 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 2-0 with 18 strikeouts in 9⅔ innings.

Player of the Year

Tyler Whitaker, Bishop Gorman

Coach of the Year

Joe Hallead, Palo Verde

Hallead guided a Panther squad that lost six Division I players from the year before to a 13-4 record that included a Class 5A Desert League championship and runner-up finish in the Southern Region tournament.

Second team

P — Tyler Avery, Bishop Gorman

The junior had a team-high four wins and 27 strikeouts for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

P — Jacob Gonzalez, Palo Verde

The junior was 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25⅓ innings.

P — Jesus Gonzalez, Basic

The senior was 4-0 with one save, a 1.73 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a .182 on-base percentage against. He struck out 40 in 32 ⅓ innings.

P — Reese Lueck, Palo Verde

The junior was 5-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26⅓innings for the Class 5A Desert League champion.

C — Logan Cockrill, Centennial

The junior hit .366 with a 1.104 OPS, four doubles, one triple, one home run and 14 RBIs.

C — Burke-Lee Mabeus, Coronado

The freshman hit .526 with a 1.617 OPS, seven doubles, one triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs.

IF — Scott Bahde, Boulder City

The senior hit .500 with eight doubles, four home runs and 24 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 5-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts for the undefeated Class 3A Southern Region champion.

IF — Frank Grant, Faith Lutheran

The senior hit .400 with a .540 slugging percentage and 18 RBIs.

IF — Luke Hughes, Tech

The sophomore hit .515 with a .655 on-base percentage, three doubles, two triples, one home run and 13 RBIs.

IF — Elie Kligman, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior hit .381 with a .994 OPS, four doubles and 11 RBIs.

IF — Ariel Rodriguez, Sierra Vista

The junior hit .429 with a 1.098 OPS, six doubles, one triple and seven RBIs for the Class 4A champion.

OF — Jack Branham, Bonanza

The senior hit .470 with a 1.419 OPS, five doubles, three triples and two home runs.

OF — Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman

The junior led the team with a .525 batting average and three triples for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

OF — Logan Meusy, Liberty

The junior hit .479 with a 1.200 OPS, nine doubles, 14 RBIs and 23 RBIs.

OF — Mason Neville, Basic

The junior hit .458 with five doubles, one triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs.

UTIL — Chase Ditmar, Basic

The junior hit .472 with six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 RBIs.

UTIL — Andrew Maxwell, Silverado

The senior hit .468 with nine doubles and 12 RBIs.

UTIL — L.J. Mercurius, The Meadows

The sophomore hit .429 with a 1.365 OPS, six doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs. As a pitcher he was 4-0 with a 0.19 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 37⅔ innings for the Class 2A Southern Region champion.

UTIL — Tai Nguyen, Bishop Gorman

The junior was second on the team with a .518 batting average for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.

UTIL — Peter Torbicki, Sierra Vista

The senior hit .378 with a 1.041 OPS, two doubles and two triples. As a pitcher, he was 4-0 with a 0.37 ERA for the Class 4A champion.

Honorable mention

Chris Acosta, Basic

Derek Bain, The Meadows

Chris Cascardo, Coronado

Xander Cook, Mountain View

Christian Dijkman, Faith Lutheran

Cal Erickson, Palo Verde

Evan Festa, Coronado

Alan Gaber, Sierra Vista

Eric Godinez, Bonanza

Anthony Gromis, Tonopah

Zach Helein, Palo Verde

Corbin Jones, Liberty

Zane Kelly, Faith Lutheran

Jarrett Kenyon, Coronado

Nick Lichty, Desert Oasis

Hunter Mark, Bishop Gorman

Ryan Martinez, Centennial

Brett Matson, Liberty

John Merino, Centennial

Aiden Otano, The Meadows

Santino Panaro, Bishop Gorman

Andrew Ramirez, Durango

Cole Roberts, Desert Oasis

Reed Schaefer, Desert Oasis

Ryan Skelly, Silverado

Clayton Suiter, GV Christian

Dawson Yeager, Needles

Keoni Young, Liberty

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.