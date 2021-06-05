2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team
Palo Verde’s Joe Hallead is Coach of the Year and Bishop Gorman outfielder Tyler Whitaker is Player of the Year on the All-Southern Nevada baseball team.
First team
P — Spencer Blackwell, Sierra Vista
The senior was 6-0 with a 2.26 ERA, 32 strikeouts and a .192 batting average against. He also hit .400 for the Class 4A champion.
P — Austin Cates, Coronado
The senior was 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA and .172 batting average against. He also hit .448 with a 1.257 OPS, four doubles, one home run and 11 RBIs.
P — Chris Cortez, Silverado
The senior was 3-1 with a 1.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 28⅓ innings. He also hit .491 with seven doubles, five triples, one home run and 21 RBIs for the Class 4A runner-up.
P — Ryan Towers, Liberty
The senior left-hander was 3-0 with 47 strikeouts in 30⅔ innings. He was the only pitcher to earn a win against Class 5A Southern Region champion Bishop Gorman.
C — Chase Gallegos, Liberty
The senior hit .444 with a 1.101 OPS, six doubles, one triple, two home runs and 23 RBIs. He threw out 60 percent of attempted base-stealers.
C — Gavin Mez, Bishop Gorman
The senior hit .469 and had a team-high .603 on-base percentage for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.
IF — Jordan Boman, Centennial
The junior hit .438 with a 1.422 OPS, seven doubles, six home runs and 21 RBIs.
IF — Dominic Lopez, Sierra Vista
The senior hit .533 with a 1.318 OPS, five doubles, one triple, one home run and 18 RBIs for the Class 4A champion.
IF — Gunnar Myro, Bishop Gorman
The sophomore hit .463, led the team with a .976 slugging percentage and tied for the team lead with five home runs for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.
IF — Ty Southisene, Basic
The freshman hit .481 with five doubles, four home runs and 23 RBIs from the leadoff spot.
IF — Jairo Verdugo, Rancho
The senior hit .513 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs. As a pitcher, he was 1-1 with 18 strikeouts.
OF — Tommy DiLandri, Palo Verde
The senior hit .426 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and 10 stolen bases for the Class 5A Desert League champion.
OF — Sam Simon, Centennial
The senior hit .511 with a 1.674 OPS, eight doubles, one triple, five home runs and 24 RBIs.
OF — Irvin Weems, Durango
The senior hit .561 with a 1.757 OPS, nine doubles, one triple, four home runs and 27 RBIs.
OF — Tyler Whitaker, Bishop Gorman
The senior hit .491 with four home runs and led the team with nine doubles and 30 RBIs for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.
UTIL — Aric Anderson, Palo Verde
The senior hit .383 with four home runs and 19 RBIs for the Class 5A Desert League champion.
UTIL — Demitri Diamant, Bishop Gorman
The junior hit .463 a tied for the team lead with five home runs. As pitcher, he had a 1.36 WHIP for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.
UTIL — Hunter Katschke, Basic
The senior hit .600 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 5-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 22⅔ innings.
UTIL — Tanner McDougal, Silverado
The senior hit .455 with two home runs and 19 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 3-1 with a 1.01 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 20⅔ innings.
UTIL — Jacob Walsh, Desert Oasis
The senior hit .416 with five doubles, three triples and 13 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 2-0 with 18 strikeouts in 9⅔ innings.
Player of the Year
Tyler Whitaker, Bishop Gorman
Coach of the Year
Joe Hallead, Palo Verde
Hallead guided a Panther squad that lost six Division I players from the year before to a 13-4 record that included a Class 5A Desert League championship and runner-up finish in the Southern Region tournament.
Second team
P — Tyler Avery, Bishop Gorman
The junior had a team-high four wins and 27 strikeouts for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.
P — Jacob Gonzalez, Palo Verde
The junior was 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25⅓ innings.
P — Jesus Gonzalez, Basic
The senior was 4-0 with one save, a 1.73 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a .182 on-base percentage against. He struck out 40 in 32 ⅓ innings.
P — Reese Lueck, Palo Verde
The junior was 5-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26⅓innings for the Class 5A Desert League champion.
C — Logan Cockrill, Centennial
The junior hit .366 with a 1.104 OPS, four doubles, one triple, one home run and 14 RBIs.
C — Burke-Lee Mabeus, Coronado
The freshman hit .526 with a 1.617 OPS, seven doubles, one triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs.
IF — Scott Bahde, Boulder City
The senior hit .500 with eight doubles, four home runs and 24 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 5-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts for the undefeated Class 3A Southern Region champion.
IF — Frank Grant, Faith Lutheran
The senior hit .400 with a .540 slugging percentage and 18 RBIs.
IF — Luke Hughes, Tech
The sophomore hit .515 with a .655 on-base percentage, three doubles, two triples, one home run and 13 RBIs.
IF — Elie Kligman, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior hit .381 with a .994 OPS, four doubles and 11 RBIs.
IF — Ariel Rodriguez, Sierra Vista
The junior hit .429 with a 1.098 OPS, six doubles, one triple and seven RBIs for the Class 4A champion.
OF — Jack Branham, Bonanza
The senior hit .470 with a 1.419 OPS, five doubles, three triples and two home runs.
OF — Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman
The junior led the team with a .525 batting average and three triples for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.
OF — Logan Meusy, Liberty
The junior hit .479 with a 1.200 OPS, nine doubles, 14 RBIs and 23 RBIs.
OF — Mason Neville, Basic
The junior hit .458 with five doubles, one triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs.
UTIL — Chase Ditmar, Basic
The junior hit .472 with six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 RBIs.
UTIL — Andrew Maxwell, Silverado
The senior hit .468 with nine doubles and 12 RBIs.
UTIL — L.J. Mercurius, The Meadows
The sophomore hit .429 with a 1.365 OPS, six doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs. As a pitcher he was 4-0 with a 0.19 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 37⅔ innings for the Class 2A Southern Region champion.
UTIL — Tai Nguyen, Bishop Gorman
The junior was second on the team with a .518 batting average for the Class 5A Southern Region champion.
UTIL — Peter Torbicki, Sierra Vista
The senior hit .378 with a 1.041 OPS, two doubles and two triples. As a pitcher, he was 4-0 with a 0.37 ERA for the Class 4A champion.
Honorable mention
Chris Acosta, Basic
Derek Bain, The Meadows
Chris Cascardo, Coronado
Xander Cook, Mountain View
Christian Dijkman, Faith Lutheran
Cal Erickson, Palo Verde
Evan Festa, Coronado
Alan Gaber, Sierra Vista
Eric Godinez, Bonanza
Anthony Gromis, Tonopah
Zach Helein, Palo Verde
Corbin Jones, Liberty
Zane Kelly, Faith Lutheran
Jarrett Kenyon, Coronado
Nick Lichty, Desert Oasis
Hunter Mark, Bishop Gorman
Ryan Martinez, Centennial
Brett Matson, Liberty
John Merino, Centennial
Aiden Otano, The Meadows
Santino Panaro, Bishop Gorman
Andrew Ramirez, Durango
Cole Roberts, Desert Oasis
Reed Schaefer, Desert Oasis
Ryan Skelly, Silverado
Clayton Suiter, GV Christian
Dawson Yeager, Needles
Keoni Young, Liberty
