Athletes of the Week — Jan. 30

January 30, 2019 - 5:04 pm
 
Updated January 30, 2019 - 5:07 pm

Boys Basketball

Brevin Walter, Faith Lutheran

The senior hit five 3-pointers and scored 36 points in an 85-70 win over Rancho Solano Prep (Arizona), then had 27 points in a 76-66 victory over Bonanza.

— —

Girls Basketball

Starr Walker, Liberty

The senior scored a game-high 22 points in a 55-50 victory over Foothill to help the Patriots remain unbeaten in Southeast League play.

— —

Flag Football

Jamie Kalaau-Sunia, Sierra Vista

The senior caught six touchdown passes in two games and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown in a 39-19 win over Desert Oasis. Her touchdown catch in the third overtime provided the winning points in a 39-33 at Clark.

— —

Wrestling

Kody Presser, Shadow Ridge

The senior won his 170-pound match by pin in 41 seconds to lead the Mustangs to a 49-21 win over Centennial to finish undefeated in the Northwest League.

