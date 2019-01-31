Athletes of the Week — Jan. 30
Here are some of the top performances from the week of Jan. 21-26.
Boys Basketball
Brevin Walter, Faith Lutheran
The senior hit five 3-pointers and scored 36 points in an 85-70 win over Rancho Solano Prep (Arizona), then had 27 points in a 76-66 victory over Bonanza.
Girls Basketball
Starr Walker, Liberty
The senior scored a game-high 22 points in a 55-50 victory over Foothill to help the Patriots remain unbeaten in Southeast League play.
Flag Football
Jamie Kalaau-Sunia, Sierra Vista
The senior caught six touchdown passes in two games and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown in a 39-19 win over Desert Oasis. Her touchdown catch in the third overtime provided the winning points in a 39-33 at Clark.
Wrestling
Kody Presser, Shadow Ridge
The senior won his 170-pound match by pin in 41 seconds to lead the Mustangs to a 49-21 win over Centennial to finish undefeated in the Northwest League.