Athletes of the Week — Jan. 30

Here are some of the top performances from the week of Jan. 21-26.

Faith Lutheran’s Brevin Walter (23) looks to pass the ball while under pressure from Rancho Solano’s Kiimani Holt (30) during the first half of a basketball game at Coronado High School in Henderson, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Liberty’s Starr Walker (4) goes up for a shot against Bonita Vista’s Keyanna McCoy (3) in the girl’s basketball game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jamie Kalaau-Sunia, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored 19 total touchdowns and finished second in Southern Nevada with 15 interceptions. Kalaau-Sunia had 1,329 receiving yards and 17 TDs for the Mountain Lions.

Shadow Ridge quarterback Kody Presser (33) hands the ball off to running back Anthony Wheaton (22) during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Athletes of the Week

Boys Basketball

Brevin Walter, Faith Lutheran

The senior hit five 3-pointers and scored 36 points in an 85-70 win over Rancho Solano Prep (Arizona), then had 27 points in a 76-66 victory over Bonanza.

— —

Girls Basketball

Starr Walker, Liberty

The senior scored a game-high 22 points in a 55-50 victory over Foothill to help the Patriots remain unbeaten in Southeast League play.

— —

Flag Football

Jamie Kalaau-Sunia, Sierra Vista

The senior caught six touchdown passes in two games and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown in a 39-19 win over Desert Oasis. Her touchdown catch in the third overtime provided the winning points in a 39-33 at Clark.

— —

Wrestling

Kody Presser, Shadow Ridge

The senior won his 170-pound match by pin in 41 seconds to lead the Mustangs to a 49-21 win over Centennial to finish undefeated in the Northwest League.